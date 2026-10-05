KJ Edwards Just Forced Texas A&M to Rethink the Offense

After dropping its first two Southeastern Conference contests, Texas A&M football is finally back on track after pummeling Arkansas in its highest-attended game of the year. Head coach Mike Elko did not need to see much out of his ailing quarterback Marcel Reed, and instead leaned heavily on a run game that had itself a resurgence.

While running back Rueben Owens II was again listed and played as RB1, true freshman KJ Edwards has burst onto the scene in the first stretch of his Aggie career and was the X-factor against the Razorbacks with two touchdowns. Averaging over six yards per carry, little was stopping the Carthage product other than the number of his touches.

Although Owens has had small flashes of command while toting the rock, Edwards appears to be the all-around back that the Aggies have been after amidst the chaos. With that said, where does the young phenom fit going forward into a schedule that contains some of the toughest competition in all of college football?

A long-term solution

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Owens receiving the brunt of the carries thus far for the Aggies' offense, it's not a hot take to say that he has been lacking in explosive ability this year. Despite leading all backs with 291 yards, he averages just over four yards per carry, carrying 70 times so far. Edwards, on the other hand, has 181 yards on 28 carries and the longest rushing score by an A&M back this season.

Already a proven winner of three straight high school state championships, Edwards has stayed hot and shone when his number has been called, but in the interest of the Aggies' overall success, perhaps it hasn't been called enough. Owens has stayed in as the acclaimed premier pass-blocker; however, with Reed's passing numbers down anyway, Edwards is more than capable of learning on the fly and getting the job done on the ground.

Albeit, the Aggies' success on the ground could be attributed to their increased physicality, but also the poor rush defense by the Razorbacks, but Edwards has more than proved himself on his occasional carries sprinkled in on manageable downs. Should A&M flex him into the featured role, it could see the dividends pay off almost overnight.

Whether or not offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is ready to cash in on his potential has yet to be seen, but in a struggling season already, there's no better time to see what the young back is capable of versus some of the SEC's finest coming up. Edwards has arrived and fits the hard-nosed, blue-collar mentality of Elko's version of the program, but will he get the carries he needs/deserves?

On the road against Missouri and its star quarterback, A&M will need to find a high gear, but maybe it's not hiding so far away. Maybe he's already come alive like kicker David Olano, and just needs the opportunity to make the rest of the SEC circle him in their game plans.

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