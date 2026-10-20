Texas A&M’s Running Back Rotation Faces a Major Decision

A decision has to be made in the Texas A&M running back room.

It’s not because no one is not reliable, but because too many quality ball carriers are fighting for reps.

Right now, head coach Mike Elko is working closely with offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to decide how to divide time on the field. After notable weeks from both running backs, Jamarion Morrow and KJ Edwards, questions have arisen about how to divide the workload based on their production and that of everyone else.

Based on what Elko has said in the past, he clearly liked what he saw from Morrow.

“He’s got a low center of gravity,” Elko said. “I think he’s a physical ball carrier. I think he finishes runs forward. He’s a kid we had really high expectations for.”

As for Edwards, Elko said a few weeks ago that he is a star who has risen to the challenge.

“We wouldn’t play him if we weren’t (comfortable),” Elko said. “Credit him for rising to the challenge.”

So what do the Aggies do now that four competitive, valuable running backs want playing time heading into Tuscaloosa?

Decisions To Make

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four options.

Rueben Owens. Carsyn Baker, Edwards, and Morrow.

All of them have similarities that fit the A&M offense, but each has distinct traits that make them unique on the field.

For Owens, it is hard for him to lose momentum with the resilience he has shown. His track background gives him elite speed that can outrun many defenders. With his linear explosion and side-to-side movement, he is special.

As for Edwards, he is only a freshman and has adapted quickly to an offense that needs someone who can make quick decisions when the offensive line sometimes takes time to open a hole. He brings a different change of direction that has helped the Aggies and has been compared to Jahmyr Gibbs as a dual threat.

Morrow is also coming off a short injury that sidelined him for two games. He's been effective in short-yardage situations, as seen against The Citadel, and he can use those strong legs to barrel through traffic in the red zone. He also has receiving upside, with great hands and the ability to run routes.

Don’t forget the other freshman in the room who has been physically imposing and could be possibly considered a three-down back. His blocks have been noticeable, and so has his patience to let the inside-and-outside balance work when it's there. He has the longest rush of any running back this season, so he has the wheels to take off, too.

Based on the stat sheet, Edwards has been the most efficient so far, leading the rushing attack with 317 yards. He is also averaging the most yards per carry at 6.7, so that's something else to consider.

Owens has the most carries, though, and has been the guy who can plow through defenders and hit the open holes for 314 yards. Obviously, Morrow has been out, so that has left the door open for Baker to gain valuable yards, but both have over 120 yards on the ground.

Whatever the coaching staff elects to do moving forward will be intriguing after Elko said everything is on the table.

Does that mean they might turn more to the No. 2, No. 3, and even No. 4 running back to see if that can shake up this offense in a more positive way? We’ll see.

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