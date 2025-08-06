All Aggies

Mike Elko Extremely Pleased With New Texas A&M Transfer Tight end

Amari Niblack transferred to College Station from the Texas Longhorns, and he has not disappointed throughout summer camp thus far.

Aaron Raley

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) runs with the ball, bracing for a tackle from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) runs with the ball, bracing for a tackle from Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

With tight ends Tre Watson and Shane Calhoun heading to the NFL, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff knew that they needed another veteran option at the y-spot on the depth chart to go alongside the Swedish big man Theo Melin Ohrstrom as the offseason began.

In January, they found their missing puzzle piece in the form of Amari Niblack, and the fact that they were able to steer him away from the Texas Longhorns made it all that much sweeter.

And, as expected, the former Longhorn is everything the team wanted him to be, and maybe more.

Mike Elko Believes Niblack Could Be a "Weapon" for the Aggies in 2025

Niblack is no stranger to elite coaching, having been under Steve Sarkisian's coaching in the 2024 season, and for the two years before his time in the Forty Acres, he was under Nick Saban's leadership with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It really doesn't get much better than that.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Amari Niblack
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his most recent fall camp press conference, Coach Elko spoke on what the team was hoping for when they landed Niblack from the transfer portal as well as his relationship with one of the coaches that dates back to his time in Tuscaloosa.

"From a recruiting standpoint, I think it was an interesting one because of his relationship with Coach (Holmon) Wiggins," Elko said Tuesday. "So, when he entered the transfer portal, he had been with Coach Wiggins at Alabama and so he didn't have the best year last year, but I think there was a prior track record of what he was capable of and what his potential was."

After a notable 2023 season that saw him post 327 yards and four touchdowns with Alabama, Niblack took a step back in Austin, playing behind Texas' star tight end Gunnar Helm, and only reeled in five catches for 33 yards, including one for two yards in the regular season finale against the Aggies.

Elko was also very vocal about Niblack's potential with the Maroon and White for the 2025 season, and how well he was adjusting to his new surroundings.

"We were looking for a taller pass catcher and so that's what made it a connection and a fit," said the coach. "I think what you see from him is a really tall, long, athletic kid. He's continuing to get comfortable, continuing to develop in the things that we're doing, and I think he has a chance to be a weapon for us this year if he can keep it going."

Niblack's first game with the Aggies takes place at Kyle Field on Aug. 30, when A&M hosts the UTSA Roadrunners.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football