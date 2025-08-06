Mike Elko Extremely Pleased With New Texas A&M Transfer Tight end
With tight ends Tre Watson and Shane Calhoun heading to the NFL, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff knew that they needed another veteran option at the y-spot on the depth chart to go alongside the Swedish big man Theo Melin Ohrstrom as the offseason began.
In January, they found their missing puzzle piece in the form of Amari Niblack, and the fact that they were able to steer him away from the Texas Longhorns made it all that much sweeter.
And, as expected, the former Longhorn is everything the team wanted him to be, and maybe more.
Mike Elko Believes Niblack Could Be a "Weapon" for the Aggies in 2025
Niblack is no stranger to elite coaching, having been under Steve Sarkisian's coaching in the 2024 season, and for the two years before his time in the Forty Acres, he was under Nick Saban's leadership with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It really doesn't get much better than that.
In his most recent fall camp press conference, Coach Elko spoke on what the team was hoping for when they landed Niblack from the transfer portal as well as his relationship with one of the coaches that dates back to his time in Tuscaloosa.
"From a recruiting standpoint, I think it was an interesting one because of his relationship with Coach (Holmon) Wiggins," Elko said Tuesday. "So, when he entered the transfer portal, he had been with Coach Wiggins at Alabama and so he didn't have the best year last year, but I think there was a prior track record of what he was capable of and what his potential was."
After a notable 2023 season that saw him post 327 yards and four touchdowns with Alabama, Niblack took a step back in Austin, playing behind Texas' star tight end Gunnar Helm, and only reeled in five catches for 33 yards, including one for two yards in the regular season finale against the Aggies.
Elko was also very vocal about Niblack's potential with the Maroon and White for the 2025 season, and how well he was adjusting to his new surroundings.
"We were looking for a taller pass catcher and so that's what made it a connection and a fit," said the coach. "I think what you see from him is a really tall, long, athletic kid. He's continuing to get comfortable, continuing to develop in the things that we're doing, and I think he has a chance to be a weapon for us this year if he can keep it going."
Niblack's first game with the Aggies takes place at Kyle Field on Aug. 30, when A&M hosts the UTSA Roadrunners.