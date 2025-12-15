Mike Elko Finally Makes Decision on New Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator

The Texas A&M Aggies have come to a decision on who will be calling the shots on offensive to begin the 2026 season.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko told the media on Monday that co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins has been promoted as the team's new offensive coordinator.

This comes after the departure of Collin Klein, who took the head coaching job at Kansas State, his alma mater. Klein will remain the play-caller for Texas A&M during the College Football Playoff, beginning on Saturday at home against the Miami Hurricanes.

Who is Holmon Wiggins?

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wiggins, 45, is a Los Angeles native that played running back at New Mexico during his college days from 1998-2001. He eventually became a grad assistant for the Lobos before taking roles as a running back coach at Illinois State and Tulsa.

Wiggins then became the wide receivers coach at Memphis in 2012 and then Virginia Tech in 2016.

Wiggins joined Elko’s staff in January 2024 as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Before that, he had been the wide receivers coach at Alabama developing five first-round wide receivers like DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and Jameson Williams.

Last season on his "New Wave Podcast", Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams revealed that Texas A&M was second on his list before he committed to the Crimson Tide, admitting that Wiggins was nearly the tipping point for him to choose the Aggies.

"Wigs (Wiggins) almost got me," Williams said.

It's clear that Wiggins will have a strong impact for Texas A&M on the recruiting trail moving forward.

Elko has already talked about Klein getting the opportunity to take a leap forward in his coaching career.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for someone on our staff to take the next step in their career," Elko said Wednesday afternoon, "And I do everything I can to support and help those endeavors."

Now, Wiggins is getting to do the same.

Promoting the 45-year-old might is one of the most logical paths forward. For starters, the offensive scheme would remain largely intact, a major advantage for a returning unit that averaged 36.3 points per game this season.

With Marcel Reed set to return next season, the Aggies should ideally be able to keep the same flow going on offense with wide receivers Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman expected to remain on the roster as well.