Texas A&M Captain Predicts Deep Playoff Run in First CFP Appearance

Through the chaos of championship weekend, one thing remained certain for Texas A&M football: a spot in the College Football Playoff for the very first time. Since its inception in 2024, the Aggies have come close only once to competing for a title back in 2020, but now the opportunity is theirs for the taking.

An 11-game winning streak, the greatest comeback in school history and a defense that is leading the country in sack rate have been just a few highlights of the tremendous journey it's been for the Aggies, and the leadership has taken notice.

Following the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday, the media met with team captain offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, who was quick to share his positive outlook on the Aggies' path to glory.

Championship Aspirations

“I don’t think any of that will really matter when we end up winning it all," Zuhn III said.

When Aggies boss Mike Elko took over the A&M program in 2024, he was starting just his second head coaching position after serving as an assistant coach for over 20 years. Now in Year 2, he has carried a team that has long fallen short of expectations into national title contention while wasting little time to get things turned around in College Station.

His veteran players like Zuhn and fellow team captains Ar'maj Reed-Adams and Taurean York have been vocal leaders all season, and with such buy-in from his players, there's a belief that Elko can coach his squad deep into the College Football Playoff and all the way into late January.

While many were busy comparing teams or asking whether or not the Aggies should be higher in their seeding, the players themselves seem to carry no hard feelings. After all, playing a home playoff game is a very coveted position to be in, especially when Kyle Field has had a historic attendance year.

Zuhn, who has been with A&M since 2021, was among the first to share his thoughts in Sunday's ensuing press conference, and the confidence he has exemplified has paid dividends this season. At its full might, the Aggies' offensive line has surrendered just 10 sacks, as quarterback Marcel Reed has used it to his advantage.

While winning four straight games is a daunting task, especially against the nation's best, A&M has proven itself capable of taking on teams on the road and finishing the job. If the Aggies can weather the Hurricanes at home, a pseudo-home game awaits against Ohio State in Arlington.