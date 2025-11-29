Texas A&M's Second Half Collapse Gives Them Their Second Straight Loss to Texas
It was the 119th meeting of the Lone Star Showdown, the highly anticipated rivalry game, and one of the best in college football between the Texas A&M Aggies and their bitter rival, the Texas Longhorns. The Aggies traveled to Austin looking for their first win on the road since 2010.
After being up 10-3 at halftime, and the Aggies looking in complete control with their defense having one of their best halves of the season, the Longhorns would pop them in the mouth after halftime. Getting gashed on defense and critical turnovers at the end of the game would flip the script on the game.
With their first loss of the season, the Aggies will miss the SEC Championship and will wait at home for their seeding by the College Football Playoff committee.
First Half Defensive Masterclass
The Aggies' offense has been electric this year, scoring points in bunches against their opponents, and has scored over 30 points in six of their conference games this season. Against the Longhorns, though, they struggled in the first half, failing to score their first points until there were 6:41 left in the half. The field goal, which would tie the game 3-3, was another sign of a special teams problem, after new kicker Jared Zirkel would have his first field goal attempt blocked.
Both defenses were putting on a show, though, as 10 minutes of the game would elapse before either team would even cross the 50-yard line. Taurean York would lead the charge on defense, the same way he has all season, flying around at every level and creating chaos for the Longhorns' offense.
The Longhorns' offense would match their counterparts, though, and hold quarterback Marcel Reed to under 100 yards, even as he returned to the contest after an injury scare. The Aggies would enter halftime with a 10-3 lead and 30 minutes away from their first win in Austin in 15 years.
Second Half Collapse
After a dominant defensive performance in the first half, the Aggies' defense would struggle after coming out of the locker room against the Longhorns' offense. After holding Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense to 112 yards in the first two quarters, they would allow 189 yards in the third quarter alone, while surrendering 10 points.
The Aggies' defense continued to be gashed, allowing 17 unanswered points after the break. At the same time, the offense did them no favors, gaining only 35 yards in the third quarter, despite having nearly seven minutes of possession time. Reed and the passing game's struggles would be amplified, throwing for only seven yards on five pass attempts.
While in terms of yards, the fourth quarter was better for the Aggies, the Longhorns would score 14 more points. While the Aggies would respond with seven points of their own, two critical interceptions on back-to-back drives from Reed, including one in the red zone, would put the final nail in the coffin in a nightmare second half for the Aggies. They were outgained 285 to 160, and outscored 24 to seven, and would drop their first game of the season.