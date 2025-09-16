Where Texas A&M Ranks Among Remaining Undefeated Teams
At the quarter mark of the 2025 college football season, there aren't many teams left with a clean zero in the loss column, but the Texas A&M Aggies are one of them.
The Aggies were expected to win their first two games, home matchups against UTSA and Utah State, but their third game, a road matchup with Notre Dame, was the true test. To the surprise of many, they passed that test in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, upending the Fighting Irish 41-40 in an instant classic.
With the win, the Aggies improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2021, but where do they rank among their undefeated bretheren?
Texas A&M a Top-5 Team in College Football?
ESPN's Bill Connelly decided to rank every remaining unbeaten team in college football after three weeks of play, and placed the Aggies up very high at No. 4. The only teams he had ahead of them are Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, all from the Big Ten. As a result, the Aggies are the highest-rated of the nine remaining unbeaten teams in the SEC.
What's interesting is that Connelly ranked the Aggies that high in spite of the stats not favoring them. Texas A&M ranks 20th in SP+ and 15th in FPI, whereas Georgia - which Connelly ranked at No. 6 - ranks eighth and fourth in those respective categories, for example.
"Even as someone who leans heavily on stats, I'm allowed to listen to my gut sometimes, and my gut has been telling me A&M is for real since the preseason," Connelly wrote. "If I believed that before the Aggies' late rally in South Bend on Saturday night, I'm certainly going to keep believing it afterward."
SP+ is not kind to the Aggies in another way, though, as it gives them just a 0.6 percent chance to reach 12-0. That's more of an indication of their schedule, though, as they still have four ranked matchups to come. Three of those games - against LSU on. Oct. 25, Missouri on Nov. 8 and Texas on Nov. 28 - are on the road as well.
How long the Aggies can stay undefeated reamins to be seen. Their new-look offense has been outstanding thus far, but the defense definitely needs to tighten up heading into SEC play.
However, this is easily the most optimism the Aggies have had in years, and they've proven they're capable of going toe-to-toe with any opponent.