Mike Elko Gives Emotional Reaction After Being Questioned About Texas A&M's Offense

The 2026 season has been filled with disappointment for the Texas A&M Aggies. Entering the year looking to build on the historic success of 2025, the program hasn't lived up to expectations and has no real answer for getting back on track.

For head coach Mike Elko, while he's been searching for the way to fix the program, he hasn't been left speechless about how the season has gone for the Aggies.

After a heated answer earlier in the season, calling a portion of the fan base a "cesspool," Elko has once again been bothered during a press conference, this time after being asked about his confidence in the offense moving forward.

Another Awkward Interaction

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Aggies have struggled on offense, and while Elko's specialty is defense, the fact that the offense is falling so far behind is hurting the defensive side of the ball and has become a very apparent issue.

The Aggies offense ranks No. 80 in the country in points per game, and is 12th in the SEC. The struggles aren't just struggling tos core, they rank No. 98 in the country in yards per game with 341.5.

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Their offense struggles to push the ball downfield, averaging just 4.7 yards per play, which ranks bottom-20 in the country. Much of it is attributed to the struggles of quarterback Marcel Reed, but it also falls on Holmon Wiggins, the first-year coordinator. Elko was asked about making a change there and gave a thoughtful answer.

"Just doing what I believe is the best thing to give us a chance to be successful right now, and I think that's how we evaluate everything," Elko told the media. "And if I felt like there were better options or better opportunities or better things that we could do within the program to help us win, we would certainly do them. Right now, I believe that's our best opportunity to be successful. So I do think 450 yards points to that. Again, composure, finishing in the red zone changes the outcome of the offense on Saturday. So that's obviously in part coaching, but that's obviously something that we've got to correct and fix."

However, Carter Karels, the Aggies reporter for On3, followed up by asking if he had long-term confidence in Wiggins and his ability to lead the Aggies offense. That seemed to strike a nerve, and Elko responded emotionally.

"That's not for now. That's a stupid question, Carter,"

This is the second time that Elko has given a spirited answer, remaining defensive about how the season has gone, and, to a broader extent, the decisions he has made as head coach.

The Aggies have three games remaining and an opportunity to play spoiler against their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, at the end of the year. Ending on a positive note, especially with a rivalry win, might ease the pain from this season, and tempers won't flare up as much.

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