Mike Elko's Nightmare Season at Texas A&M Could Get Even Worse

Four losses for Texas A&M football with four to go.

Left on the 2026-27 schedule are South Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas.

Is there enough left in the tank to pull out at least two wins and get bowl-eligible? Right now, the road looks bumpy for head coach Mike Elko & Co., as these games all fall against teams playing .500 football or better.

This isn't necessarily the slate of games this Aggies team wants to run into, but it is also a call to go out there and finish what was started without waving the white flag. Here is a deeper dive into the opponents left in the gauntlet and the most realistic games to feel optimistic about.

Four Left, Four To Go

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All remaining games are against SEC teams ranked above the Maroon and White in the standings. Two of the four matchups fall on the road while the other two are at Kyle Field. Two of the road games are against the Gamecocks and Sooners, while the other two are in Aggieland against the Volunteers and Longhorns.

So which, if any, of those games could fall in the win column? One could argue none of them will be, while another could argue at least two might be wins.

Given the history of an Elko-coached team, the players will never turn their backs on him and stop representing the patch on their jersey. That said, the games at South Carolina and Oklahoma appear to be the only two winnable games in this conference carousel, and here is why.

Oklahoma & South Carolina

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws the ball out of bounds during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two squads have had their fair share of wins and losses, and so has A&M. With the quarterbacks featured in these two matchups, the defense should have its best shot at piling up enough stops to reach that six-game win mark and become bowl-eligible.

John Mateer and LaNorris Sellers were two names thrown in the hat at the start of the season as potential Heisman Trophy candidates. That conversation has been flushed down the toilet after a disastrous couple of games that likely keep them out of the College Football Playoff conversation and maybe the AP Top 25.

For the Oklahoma quarterback, it has boiled down to his inability to take care of the football and make smart decisions when he is in and out of the pocket. He already has seven interceptions and has accounted for nine of the 14 turnovers so far this season. He's also had bad reads and, at times, a lack of trust that has forced him to lose some stock. It hasn't been a great year for him, especially after coming off an injury.

For the South Carolina quarterback, it's partly about not being able to use his legs enough, as he's had three games with 95 or more rushing yards. On top of that, he misses mid-range and deep-threat throws, giving the A&M secondary more chances to cover. He has heated up the last few weeks, though. Another piece of the picture is that penalties and playcalling have kept Sellers from contributing to moving the sticks.

Add to the equation that Oklahoma ranks No. 15 in scoring offense and No. 16 in total offense. They also don’t have much of a run game, ranking No. 16 in the SEC in rushing offense. South Carolina is vulnerable in punting, ranked No. 14, and their time of possession is also No. 14 overall. That could give A&M the edge, but here is why they might not have it against Texas and Tennessee.

Texas & Tennessee

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko hasn't beaten Texas since taking the job. Not something he wants to hear, but it is just the facts. Two of those games had SEC Championship implications, but this one won't, and that changes the attention around this matchup. Yes, it is one of college football's best rivalries, but with how A&M has been performing, it is a little harder to imagine this ending in a victory.

The Longhorns have Arch Manning at quarterback, and he has engineered two wins against the Aggies when he steps on the field. Every time he's been punched in the mouth, he's bounced back and delivered a major performance, and this might be one where he has to keep the program in the playoff discussion.

Keep in mind that Texas has the No. 4 defense in the conference overall and is also No. 4 in rush and pass defense. A solid hire, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has turned that side of the ball around.

Their edge rusher, Colin Simmons, is also a highly rated prospect and has been terrific when he's on the field. Jelani McDonald and Kade Phillips have also been premier leaders for the secondary and have stepped up in their tackling, so it will be intriguing to watch how that plays out against wide receivers like Isaiah Horton and Mario Craver.

It gets tougher for the Aggies’ defense, which will face a Volunteer offense ranked No. 2 in rushing and passing defense and No. 5 in total defense.

Their defensive lineman, Tyree Weathersby, already has seven sacks, and teammate Xavier Gilliam has six — a tough matchup for A&M’s struggling offensive line. Playmakers like defensive back TJ Metcalf and Dejuan Lane lead the secondary in solo tackles. Don’t forget the offense is hitting its stride, led by young quarterback George MacIntyre, who helped lead his team to a rivalry win over Alabama.

A&M’s offense faces challenges as quarterback Marcel Reed struggles, and the defense has multiple veterans battling adversity after several poor games. These might be losses.

Recipe for Bowl Eligibility

Get better. That sounds simple, but that's been the message Elko has echoed over the last month: not much has gone his way. Several times, Elko has said everything is on the table, so drastic changes to how this program has been operating may be the only way to get this ship afloat.

Does that mean changing the quarterback? Does that mean changing who is calling the plays? Does it mean throwing in the young talent to see what is out there? We shall see.

No matter what the game plan looks like, these stars have to rise to the occasion, whether it's blocking better, running better, hauling in passes better, being more accurate, and even finishing better.

“We have to get a lot better as a football team, Elko said. “That’s the most obvious of all statements that I can make.”

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