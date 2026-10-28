Texas A&M's QB Crisis Is Bigger Than Marcel Reed

The easiest solution to Texas A&M's offensive problems is also the one that requires the least imagination: Put somebody else at quarterback.

Marcel Reed has provided enough ammunition to keep that argument alive, and Brady Hart was even warming up after two early interceptions against Alabama.

It's understandable, of course. But it's also a convenient way to ignore just how much around Reed has stopped working.

Mike Elko admitted after the 31-20 loss that a quarterback change crossed his mind, although he still believes Reed is his best option. But suppose Hart had entered the game. Would that have made the offensive line block better, created a running game or suddenly given the coaching staff the answers it hasn't found for much of the season?

A New Coordinator, but No Answers

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The transition from Collin Klein to Holmon Wiggins at offensive coordinator was never going to be completely seamless. Klein left Texas A&M to become the head coach at Kansas State. But eight games into the season, the Aggies should have something resembling a dependable offensive identity, and there hasn't been much evidence of one against SEC competition.

Under Klein, Texas A&M could lean on its rushing attack to create opportunities for Reed. This season, too many possessions have turned into exercises in asking the quarterback to rescue a struggling operation, something Reed isn't equipped to handle. Defenses aren't being forced to respect a consistent ground threat, and the passing game rarely produces enough explosive plays to compensate.

The coaching staff isn't entirely blameless in this. Alabama made second-half adjustments Saturday, and Elko acknowledged that Texas A&M failed to respond with sufficient changes of its own. The result was a fourth quarter in which the Aggies gained just 15 yards. That's not a problem a backup quarterback can magically solve from the sideline.

The Problems Start Before the Throw

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) lines up during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M also had to replace multiple starters on the offensive line after last season, a substantial change for a group expected to protect a returning quarterback. The consequences have been difficult to miss. Reed was sacked twice in the fourth quarter against Alabama, and the Aggies' protection has rarely offered the kind of stability that makes an offense comfortable.

The running game hasn't provided much relief. Texas A&M averaged 2.9 yards per carry against the Crimson Tide. Yikes. Not great.

None of this excuses Reed's interceptions or his inconsistent accuracy. He's responsible for his decisions, and there are throws he simply has to make. But putting Hart behind the same line, in the same offense, with the same problems would amount to changing the driver while ignoring the engine.

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