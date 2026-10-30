Mike Elko's Most Important Decisions Are Still Ahead of Him

With the disastrous 2026 season finally entering a brief bye-week pause, Texas A&M football is one more slip-up away from a lost campaign. With ranked losses piling up and a Southeastern Conference record in the dirt, the Aggies have had no choice but to look inward and see where it all went wrong. It opens the door for the blame game, a gnarly one at that, but typically it falls on the quarterback and/or the head coach in college football.

Quarterback Marcel Reed's issues have been well documented up to this point, and frankly, he has been a large part of the Aggies' overall struggles. A sub-60 completion percentage, an SEC-leading eight interceptions and five straight games passing for under 200 yards- the list goes on- are what's been holding the offense back.

But where does it begin? At the very top, as a matter of fact, and head coach Mike Elko has been under the same scrutiny. Whether it's his hires, his insistence on starting Reed or whatever else in between, Elko will have critical decisions moving forward for the rest of the season. So what can the third-year boss do to regain his credibility? Let's take a peek below.

Ready to Pull The Trigger

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, Elko needs to take the bye week to truly assess his offense as a whole. It's blatantly obvious how stagnant it is, but although Reed played a critical role, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is where the plays come from. The former wide receivers coach was promoted to replace incumbent play-caller Collin Klein, but the Aggies are far from picking up where he left off.

With a bottom-four total offense and having the second-lowest passing yards per game in the SEC, the combo of Wiggins and Reed has buried A&M in almost every game against Power 4 competition. Therefore, Elko has the numbers and the resources to replace him, so with that in mind, he needs to put together a plan to make a necessary change should he come out flat again after the bye.

Firing a coordinator mid-season is not a foreign concept in college football, as Oregon is the latest to do it, as it has faced the same issues as A&M. Statistics should make these decisions easy, so Elko will need to be ready to make the move for the good of the program.

Keep the Good Going

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Put simply, there hasn't been much good for the Aggies so far this year, but that doesn't mean there isn't hope for the future. One of those promising prospects is true freshman running back KJ Edwards, a rising star who has climbed his way up the depth chart to the starting role.

Unlike the Reed situation, Elko has acknowledged the struggles of the veteran rusher Rueben Owens II and has given Edwards his shot at filling his role.

Additionally, the offensive line has held up better since Elko has made some changes along it, proving that pre-game decisions are considered and implemented in finding the best chance of success for the unit. Giving more young players a chance to start, given the circumstances, could go a long way toward their staying in the program once the portal opens up. Keeping the Aggies intact is keeping his job, likewise.

Stay on Hot on Recruiting

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how difficult the 2026 season has been, fans and critics alike have looked ahead to the 2027 campaign. Rightfully so, since its recruiting class is the top in the entire country so far. If Elko wants a chance to turn the page on this year with a fantastic next one, the bye week will come with plenty of moments to attract and retain talent.

The Aggies have struggled overall in terms of their offensive line, so with two five-star prospects on the docket, keeping them and others can and should be their top priority.

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