Texas A&M Can No Longer Ignore the Uncomfortable Questions About Holmon Wiggins

Two of college football's best offensive coordinators received promotions this past offseason, leaving their former employers with the unfortunate task of finding replacements.

Will Stein departed Oregon for Kentucky, where he has transformed the Wildcats into an SEC contender in his first season.

Collin Klein returned to his alma mater, Kansas State, hoping to restore the Wildcats to national relevance.

Two Promotions, Two Disappointing Results

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Both Oregon and Texas A&M responded by promoting from within. Dan Lanning elevated tight ends coach Drew Mehringer, while Mike Elko handed the Aggies' offense to Holmon Wiggins, who had served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Neither decision has produced the desired results.

Oregon's offense fell apart, prompting Lanning to dismiss Mehringer following last weekend's loss to Illinois. Texas A&M hasn't reached that point with Wiggins, but the similarities are difficult to ignore.

The Aggies have struggled to move the football with any consistency, and an offense expected to build on last season's progress has become one of the program's greatest liabilities.

At some point, Elko has to ask whether the man responsible for fixing those problems is capable of doing so.

The Problems Go Beyond Marcel Reed

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled behind the line of scrimmage on a running play by Alabama linebacker Caleb Woodson (7) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's tempting to place the blame on Marcel Reed, whose inconsistent performances have made him an easy target for frustrated supporters. But changing quarterbacks wouldn't solve an offense that struggles to protect its passer or establish a dependable running game.

Against Alabama, the Aggies managed just 15 yards in the fourth quarter, a dreadful conclusion to a game in which they had opportunities to secure a season-changing victory. Reed's early interceptions hurt Texas A&M, but the offense's inability to respond when the game demanded something more was just as troubling.

Wiggins inherited an offense that needed adjustments, particularly following Klein's departure. Instead, the Aggies have spent much of the season searching for an identity, with little evidence that those answers are getting closer.

And as the losses accumulate, patience becomes an increasingly difficult thing to justify.

Elko Has a Decision to Make

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is still time for Wiggins to change the conversation. Texas A&M has four regular-season games remaining, including difficult matchups against Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas, providing opportunities to demonstrate that the offense can function against quality competition.

But improvement has to be visible. Better protection, a running game that doesn't disappear against SEC opponents and an offensive approach that produces points when the game is on the line would be a reasonable beginning.

If Wiggins cannot deliver those changes, Elko should explore his options this offseason rather than assume another year will produce a different outcome.

Oregon has already demonstrated that promoting from within doesn't guarantee continuity or success. Texas A&M would be wise to learn from that experience before another season disappears.

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