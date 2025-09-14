Texas A&M Safety Bryce Anderson Carted Off Field vs. Notre Dame After Scary Injury
The Texas A&M Aggies lost one of their star players for the game on Saturday night in their showdown against Notre Dame after a scary injury in the second quarter.
When attempting to make a tackle late in the first half vs. the Fighting Irish, Aggies safety Bryce Anderson took an awkward hit and immediately went down on the field.
After the injury, the crowd in the stadium went silent, as both teams joined in concern for Anderson.
The medical team then began a lengthy examination of Anderson on the field, and according to reports from the NBC broadcast team, removed his face mask and his helmet before loading him onto the cart to be wheeled to the locker room.
There is yet to be an additional update on Anderson's status, but he appeared to be moving his extremities after being loaded on to the stretcher.
Bryce Anderson's Impact
At the time of the injury, with the Aggies leading 28-24 near the end of the first half, Anderson was leading the team in tackles with four total, and two solo.
Anderson was also the team's eighth leading tackler coming into the game through the first two games, and had two tackles for loss.
That said, Anderson's impact was felt far more than just in the stat book. Not only is he a leader of the defense, but he was also a leader in the locker room, and was universally recognized as one of the team's most critical pieces on the roster both on and off the field.
Anderson was also one of the most confident players on the team that Texas A&M was going to make a defensive turnaround heading into the season, thanks to their second year in the Mike Elko and Jay Bateman defensive system.
“I feel like all the guys who returned are very confident. Now that we know the system, we’re able to play fast,” Bryce Anderson said after spring football. “We can get calls out a lot quicker, and communication is much clearer. Being in year two definitely helps with that.”
Anderson came to the Aggies as part of the vaunted 2022 class, which was recognized as the best class in the history of the modern recruiting era by most outlets. He is also one of the few players remaining on the roster from that class. He ranked as the No. 8 safety in the country and No. 77 player in Texas per the 247Sports composite rankings.