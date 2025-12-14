Mike Elko Ready For Texas A&M Fans to Make A Difference vs. Miami

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally in the College Football Playoff, and the odds couldn't be more in their favor.

The Maroon and White, ranked seventh in the CFP rankings, will host the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in Kyle Field's first ever playoff hosting in the stadium's century-long history.

The stadium has long been praised for its intimidating nature thanks to the rowdy fanbase of the 12th Man, and if anyone is aware of how much of a factor it is, it's Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

Elko Looks Forward To "Wild Scene" in College Station

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the second-year head coach was very adamant about the electricity of the atmosphere at Kyle Field and how much he was looking forward to the crowd in a postseason setting.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Yeah, the energy obviously is real," Elko told the former Indianapolis Colts punter. "This is what this program and this town have been waiting for, the chance to host playoff football, the first time in the playoffs."

Elko would then preview the fiery nature expected in College Station on Saturday, using McAfee's past experience to help him get an understanding of how it should go down.

You've been here, you've seen the electricity in Kyle Field when this place is rocking, and Saturday morning when this thing kicks off, there's gonna be 108,000 strong with the 12th Man and it's going to be a wild scene for sure."

After many years of near misses and heartbreak, the Aggies are indeed finally in the College Football Playoff for the first time after their 11-1 regular season that saw them ranked as high as No. 3, their best season in over three decades.

The Aggies were close in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which saw Elko covering defensive coordinating duties, as they forged a 9-1 record, including a walk-off win over the No. 4 Florida Gators, but just barely missed out back when the field was limited to four teams.

The last time the Hurricanes visited Kyle Field was back in the 2022 season, a week after the horror that was the Appalachian State, as resulted in a 17-9 win for the Aggies, but their most recent meeting in 2023 was all the Hurricanes, with Miami winning 48-33 in an impressive display of offense.

The Aggies and the Hurricanes are set to kick off from Kyle Field this upcoming Saturday at 11:00 AM.