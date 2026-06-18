Mike Elko Reflects on the Value of Success Away From Kyle Field

Kyle Field is considered one of the toughest places to play in college football — ask the national runners-up, the Miami Hurricanes. Texas A&M set program records for average attendance (106,159) and cumulative home attendance (743,113) over seven home games in 2025, clearing 700,000 total attendants for the sixth season in a row.

It’s an environment unique even among SEC schools, with programs that have some of the most die-hard fanbases in the country. Texas and Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium ranked second in the SEC in average home game attendance with 102,367. Eleven SEC schools had fewer than 100,00 fans on average.

However, half of the Aggies’ season is spent playing away from home, making it just as important to learn how to play and travel as it is to cultivate a dominating home environment. This was part of the Aggies’ success in 2025, as Texas A&M reached its first College Football Playoff.

How Texas A&M’s Success on the Road Defined 2025

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M went 11–2 in 2025, the program's highest win total since 2012, its first season in the SEC. While there was no Heisman Trophy winner like quarterback Johnny Manziel, the Aggies had a well-rounded roster that played a fast, aggressive and tough brand of football.

Most importantly, the team traveled well. The dominant play translated outside of Kyle Field. Texas A&M had wins on the road against ranked Notre Dame and Missouri and against LSU in Death Valley, the latter of which ended with the Aggies' fans taking over the stadium by the fourth quarter.

Venue Games (Record) Yards per Game Yards Allowed per Game Home 8 (7–1) 445.9 260.1 Away 5 (4–1) 442.4 383.0

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko appeared on the ESPN show “Always College Football” with Greg McElroy on June 15. He reflected on the Aggies’ road performances in 2025 and how they contributed to the team’s success: “I think it was something we had to do.”

“If you looked at us over our time in the SEC, the road record was a big blip on our radar, right? It was something we had to improve and get fixed. We talked an awful lot about it going into last year because we knew so much of our success was going to hinge on those games.”

Elko said the Aggies took pride in taking on hostile environments and proving they could come out together on top. Texas A&M won four SEC road games in 2025: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Texas.

One reason the season relied so heavily on strong road performances was poor scheduling luck. Texas A&M had three straight road games, which bisected its SEC schedule. The Aggies went 3–0, averaging 44.0 points per game over that stretch.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion returns a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As Elko mentioned, success away from home has been hard to find. Texas A&M was 2–2 on the road in 2024 and 5–2 at home; in 2023, it was 0–4 on the road and 6–1 at home. These records do not include neutral-site contests with Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In fact, the last time Texas A&M went over .500 on the road was 2020. The Aggies were 9–1 with a 4–1 record in true road games.

“If you look at the successful teams over the years in this conference, they have all struggled somewhere on the road and just found a way to get out of there with a win, and that's SEC football,” Elko said. “It was really cool to take that step, and as you look at the schedule this year, it's going to be as imperative that we're able to go out there and try to accomplish it again.”

This upcoming season, Texas A&M has five road games on its schedule: at LSU, Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma. The Aggies benefit from avoiding road games in consecutive weeks; they return home to College Station, Texas, before each road trip, including a bye between Alabama and South Carolina.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates with running back Rueben Owens II after Owens rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“[LSU and Texas] were night games on the road. You know, that even enhances the difficulty level,” Elko said about the 2025 season. “I just think it's what makes this league a little bit more challenging, is you go into some of these road environments, and it certainly doesn't feel like you're playing a lower-level team. That's for sure.”

Texas A&M has one confirmed night game on its 2026 schedule: a home game against Texas. Home games against Arkansas and Tennessee are “Flex,” meaning they could be afternoon or night games, as are Texas A&M’s road contests against LSU and Alabama.

If the Aggies want to return to the College Football Playoff, road success isn’t just crucial, it's mandatory. Texas A&M has one of the best home-field advantages in the country, providing a yearly boost for half the schedule. Elko has built a disciplined program that is ready for whatever hurdle is next, and a hostile environment is just one of those challenges.

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