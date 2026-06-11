Texas A&M Reveals Full SEC Schedule, TV Windows for 2026 Season

One of the ways teams can win on the margins is with their schedule. Between travel distance, kickoff times, placement of bye weeks and home-away splits, the schedule's layout can make a big difference in how a team’s season shakes out.

The television windows were announced by the SEC for each game on the Texas A&M Aggies’ full 2026 schedule. The maroon and white prepare for an important season as the Aggies pursue their first SEC Championship Game appearance and consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M Reveals Full TV Schedule for 2026 Football Season

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Jordan Lockhart reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M and the SEC are moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026. This will make the Aggies’ schedule more difficult in the future. The SEC is also assigning three “annual opponents” that each program will face from 2026 through 2029, with A&M set to face LSU, Missouri and Texas every season.

The Aggies have just two games in the “Night” window (5–7 p.m. CT) this season: their Week 1 matchup with Missouri State and Week 13 against Texas. Both contests will be at home in College Station, Texas. Kyle Field's nighttime atmosphere will give the Aggies an advantage in the Lone Star Showdown.

Several premier matchups are being left in the “Flex” category — a start time between 2:30–3:30 p.m. or 5–7 p.m. The kickoff times for trips to LSU and Alabama, as well as home games against Tennessee and Arkansas, remain unannounced.

Meanwhile, road trips to Missouri and Oklahoma give Texas A&M fortunate early kickoff times, between 11 a.m. and noon. The Aggies only have one stretch of consecutive road games: Alabama and South Carolina. The Gamecocks game is the only confirmed “Afternoon” window, between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the last two seasons, Texas A&M has hosted a “blackout” night at Kyle Field. Both games — vs. LSU in 2024 and vs. Mississippi State in 2025 — kicked off at 6:30 p.m. This leaves two likely candidates for this season's blackout game: Arkansas and Tennessee.

Both home games are currently in a “Flex” window and could be scheduled for the afternoon or night. Arkansas has a historic rivalry with Texas A&M, while Tennessee is regularly a contender in the SEC. It is also possible that the Aggies save the new tradition for the season-closer against the Longhorns.

Only four games currently have a confirmed kickoff time. The Aggies announced the start time for the first three games of the season in May, including their SEC opener against Kentucky.

• Sept. 5: Missouri State, 6 p.m. — ESPN

• Sept. 12: Arizona State, 11 a.m. — ABC

• Sept. 19: Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. — ESPN or ESPN2

• Sept. 26: at LSU, Flex — TBA

• Oct. 3: Arkansas, Flex — TBA

• Oct. 10: at Missouri, Early — TBA

• Oct. 17: The Citadel, 12 p.m. — SECN+

• Oct. 24: at Alabama, Flex — TBA

• Nov. 7: at South Carolina, Afternoon — TBA

• Nov. 14: Tennessee, Flex — TBA

• Nov. 21: at Oklahoma, Early — TBA

• Nov. 27: Texas, 6:30 p.m. — ABC

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