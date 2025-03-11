Texas A&M Aggies Hold Firm in Latest Bracketology
Selection Sunday is just days away, and many teams are still fighting just for a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, the only thing the Texas A&M Aggies have to worry about is where they'll be in the tournament.
The Aggies finished the regular season with an impressive 22-9 record, including an 11-7 mark in SEC play. They stumbled with four-straight losses near the end of the season, but recovered with two-straight wins to close out the regular season, including an upset over then-No. 1 Auburn last week.
As a result, the Aggies enter this week's SEC Tournament knowing they'll be in pretty good shape for the NCAA Tournament, but where exactly do they rank?
In the latest Bracketology by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, A&M lands as a No. 3 seed, and the No. 10 team overall. Lunardi has the Aggies in the South region and has them facing No. 14 seed Troy, who won the Sun Belt Tournament on Monday night.
The Aggies seem decently secure as a No. 3 seed, but that doesn't mean that they can just rest up until Selection Sunday. If they go one-and-done in the SEC Tournament and some teams just bellow them do well in their conference tournaments, then they could fall down to a No. 4 seed. However, their saving grace may be the fact that three of Lunardi's No. 4 seeds - Maryland, Wisconsin and Purdue - all play in the Big Ten.
Alternatively, the Aggies could have the chance to move up to a No. 2 seed if they go on a run in the conference tournament. The SEC has had a historically great season, so winning the conference could be a huge boost to their seeding outlook. If they can knock off Tennessee and potentially Alabama, who are currently No. 2 seeds, all the better.
No matter what, though, it seems that the Aggies will be the highest-seeded team in their pod of four teams, thus making them the "home" team in the first two rounds. That's not as much of an advantage as it would be for other teams, though, as the closest first and second-round venue is in Wichita, Kan., which is over 500 miles away.
The Aggies' first game of the SEC Tournament will be on Thursday as they face the winner of Wednesday's Texas-Vanderbilt game.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: