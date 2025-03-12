All Aggies

Texas A&M Stand Out DB Lands NFL Top 30 Visit

According to reports, one Texas A&M Aggies standout has earned a top 30 NFL Draft visit.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes reacts after intercepting a pass against the LSU Tigers.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes reacts after intercepting a pass against the LSU Tigers. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies NFL Draft hopes have rested largely on the shoulders of Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton as of late.

However, according to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, there is at least one other Aggie who is gaining interest in defensive back BJ Mayes.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Texas A&M defensive back B.J. Mayes has a top 30 visit with the Colts per a league source," Wilson said on X. "Heights graduate ranked fourth in the SEC and first on team with four interceptions last season."

Mayes, a Houston native, started his career at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, before transferring to the Aggies in January of 2024. He ended his collegiate career with seven interceptions.

Mayes finishes the 2024 season with 29 total tackles (19 solo), five pass breakups and the aforementioned four picks. He had an interception in the 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl along with a pick against Auburn and two interceptions in the win over LSU.

During the 2022 and '23 seasons at UIW and UAB respectivley, Mayes tallied a combined 82 total tackles (61 solo), 21 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Mayes now joins cornerback Jaydon Hill, receiver Moose Muhammad III, tight end Tre Watson, and defensive linemen Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Stewart as Aggies hoping to hear their name called in next month's draft.

