Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Offense Needs More Than a Scapegoat

Texas A&M's offensive struggles have made offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins an easy target, but replacing one coach will not automatically solve the Aggies' problems. At 4-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, head coach Mike Elko is facing mounting pressure to find answers before the season slips away completely.

However, the issues extend beyond play-calling, with inconsistent execution, personnel development and protection all contributing to an offense that has struggled to finish drives.

If Elko wants to rebuild the unit this offseason, identifying the right areas for investment will be more important than simply finding someone to blame.

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's Offensive Problems Run Deeper Than Play-Calling

The numbers paint a troubling picture of the Aggies' offensive production. Texas A&M ranks 15th in the SEC in passing offense, 10th in rushing offense and 73rd nationally in total offensive production.

Even more concerning, the Aggies have failed to score an offensive touchdown in three of their last four SEC games.

Their 17-9 loss to South Carolina provided perhaps the clearest example of the problem. Texas A&M accumulated 457 total yards, rushed for 206 yards and committed zero turnovers but still failed to reach the end zone.

Wiggins deserves scrutiny for the offense's inability to consistently create scoring opportunities. However, changing offensive coordinators without addressing the underlying problems could simply create another cycle of adjustments without meaningful improvement.

Elko has also acknowledged that frequent scheme adjustments and new plans have created mental strain for players. Costly penalties, lost-yardage runs and inconsistent execution have made it difficult for the Aggies to establish offensive rhythm.

Consistency is essential in the SEC, particularly against defenses capable of taking advantage of negative plays.

Personnel Development and Protection Need Attention

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

One of the biggest questions facing Texas A&M is whether its offensive personnel are being developed effectively.

Quarterback Marcel Reed has shown flashes of his potential, but the offense has struggled to provide him with consistent opportunities to operate comfortably. The Aggies need better protection, more dependable execution from their skill-position players and a system that allows their quarterback to play confidently.

The offensive line also deserves significant attention. Even when the running game produces positive yardage, negative plays can quickly put the offense behind schedule and limit the available play-calling options.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff must find ways to maximize the talent already on the roster rather than constantly relying on adjustments to fix problems.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws against Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Should Mike Elko Prioritize This Offseason?

If Texas A&M makes one area its biggest offseason priority, it should be offensive line development and protection.

A dependable offensive line would improve multiple aspects of the offense simultaneously. It would create more consistent rushing opportunities, give Reed additional time in the pocket and allow Wiggins or a potential replacement to utilize a wider variety of plays.

That does not mean the coaching staff should escape accountability. Elko must evaluate whether Wiggins is the right long-term offensive coordinator and whether the current offensive system gives the players their best opportunity to succeed.

However, replacing a coordinator without improving the personnel surrounding the quarterback would be an incomplete solution.

With Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas remaining on the schedule, the Aggies have little time to correct their current problems.

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