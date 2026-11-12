Texas A&M's Pocket Passer Experiment Has Gone Completely Wrong

After such a historic 2025 season, it's hard to imagine Texas A&M football being stuck in such a disastrous 2026 campaign. After starting off the season ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, the Aggies have fallen from grace so heavily that they have just one Southeastern Conference win against Arkansas.

From departing coaches to veteran talent making their name in the NFL, the Maroon and White have undergone plenty of changes before heading into head coach Mike Elko's third year. But perhaps the most shocking has been the blatant fall-off of quarterback Marcel Reed, who at one point was a Heisman favorite after leading the Aggies to an 11-0 start last season.

This year, however, has been a completely different story. What once worked for the Nashville native has been a hindrance, and what was already an area for improvement has gone further down the drain. The promotion of wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator brought with it a mission to turn Reed into a pocket passer, and it's safe to say that nine games into the year, the experiment has been nothing but a failure.

A Failed Report Card

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) (not pictured) during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, it was obvious that Reed had issues with overthrowing wide-open receivers, but a new offensive coordinator hoped to clean up the mistakes and form Reed into one of the top passers in the SEC. Instead, the Aggies have gotten the opposite, as errant throws have been as consistent just beyond the line of scrimmage as deep downfield.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

His 57.0% completion percentage is the worst of all eligible starters in the conference, and his eight interceptions are the second-worst. The only two quarterbacks with more in the SEC are LSU's Sam Leavitt and Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss, though they account for 10 and 9 more passing touchdowns, respectively. Strangely enough, doing away with his dual-threat abilities in favor of just his arm has actually seen a drop-off in that area of production.

Through nine games last year, Reed had just one game passing for fewer than 200 yards, whereas this season he has thrown under that mark in five full games of play. Running was also his strength when it came time to improvise under pressure, but in 2026, it's like seeing a completely different player.

Across the Aggies' four ranked matchups so far, Reed has netted 0 rushing yards and scored just two touchdowns in that whole span. Not to mention, A&M became the first-ever team to produce over 450 yards of total offense with zero turnovers and fail to score a single touchdown in last week's matchup with South Carolina.

However, Reed has not been the only reason behind this historic regression. An almost brand-new offensive line and a battered bunch of wide receivers have kept the quarterback from working with a full set of resources, though eight interceptions and numerous turnovers on downs have cost the Aggies too many opportunities.

At one point, trusted to make a play with his legs to extend plays and drives, keeping Reed confined to the pocket has left him in there until it's too late. Many times, he has scrambled directly into a pursuing defender, while a handful of his desperation heaves have found their way into the outstretched arms of a defensive back.

In trying to fix parts of Reed's game, the Aggies have effectively broken the entire product, as a 4-5 record has told the tale of failed offensive efforts after failed offensive efforts. With just three games to go, two of which are against top-10 opponents in the College Football Playoff rankings, it may be time to just cut the quarterback loose and see what he can do unburdened by a pocket passer label.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.