Mike Elko sends Fiery Message Over the State of College Football

The Texas A&M Aggies are on the verge of opening a critical 2026 season where the program looks to prove that the success the program found last year was the beginning of something being built in College Station.

While college football begins with week zero this upcoming weekend, Mike Elko and the Aggies will have to wait an extra week to begin their quest. With the season around the corner, though, college football isn't in a healthy state, especially with multiple court orders involved in who is eligible and who isn't.

Elko voiced his displeasure with the state of college football with a strong message, and called out the governing body of the sport for failing to lay clarification across the land with the season beginning in a matter of days.

Why Elko Is Pressed About the State of College Football

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football has been in disarray over the past few months, and the inclusion of granted TROs, offering more eligibility to the class of 2022, and eligibility for players who were on active NFL rosters but were allowed back in college football has caused a rift between institutions and the governing body.

Interestingly, the Aggies have no one affected by the ruling, as their roster is devoid of any players who needed a TRO to be eligible in 2026. Regardless, that did not stop Elko from signing off on the state of the sport and the slippery slope they could find themselves on.

"There's a game tonight, there's a game Saturday, and we're not even really sure what the rules are around who can play on our teams this fall," Elko said, speaking on the situation college football finds itself in. "I think that if you want a statement about where we are as an overall governance structure, that's where we are."

While the Aggies don't have any players on the roster, they are likely to face teams that do, including an early meeting on September 26 against the LSU Tigers. If these players are not allowed to play but have since been granted the TRO and take the field, it could make for a messy situation if the decision changes course.

In College Station, not much changes regarding any rulings from judges, but who they face and what effect it has on the outcome could put them in a weird situation. Elko believes there is no telling when it gets sorted out, and that might be the worst part of it all.

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