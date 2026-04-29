Mike Elko’s 3 Biggest Priorities After the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft had a massive impact on the Texas A&M Aggies’ 2026 season. Ten Aggies were selected in the draft, including three players — wide receiver KC Concepcion, linebacker Taurean York and offensive guard Chase Bisonti — who entered as juniors, foregoing their final seasons of eligibility.

The ramifications of the event were felt throughout the roster, but the focus this spring had been on improving and getting ready for the 2026 season. Mike Elko and his staff are working hard to make sure that the Aggies’ trip to the College Football Playoff was not a one-off.

Texas A&M’s 3 Biggest Priorities After the NFL Draft

Create Havoc on Defense

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Creating havoc on defense is more than just disrupting the offense. Mike Elko’s defensive style is all about making the opposing offense’s life difficult, and one area he has been successful in is maintaining a high "havoc rate."

Havoc measures how often a defense can create disruptive plays that result in negative outcomes for the offense. While the Aggies lost several important players, additions like Anto Saka, Ray Coney and others could make a big difference. Elko has led disruptive defenses, and the Aggies were even better in 2025 than in 2024.

Season Points Allowed Yards Allowed Adjusted EPA/Play Havoc Rate 2025 21.0 (No. 36) 307.4 (No. 18) -0.12 (No. 11) 19.1% (No. 2) 2024 22.2 (No. 35) 367.3 (No. 63) -0.05 (No. 38) 14.6% (No. 9)

“One thing about A&M, I know that they're going to come out here and play defense, especially within these last couple years,” Saka said to the media on April 9. “They put a lot of guys in my position into the league, and that's something that I wanted to be a part of. I love how disruptive they are and how they get off the ball, how they get to how they get to the quarterback.”

One area the defense needs to improve in 2026 is in takeaways. Texas A&M forced just three interceptions and 11 fumbles, recovering seven. While their 43.0 sacks tied for fourth in the country, the turnovers were hard to come by, and the team finished with a negative turnover margin (-9), anomalous for a defense of the Aggies’ caliber.

Marcel Reed’s Development

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates after a first down during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Texas A&M’s offense lost the other half of the turnover battle. While quarterback Marcel Reed was excellent for stretches of the season, his well-documented struggles later in the year held the Aggies back from an appearance in the SEC title game and the second round of the CFP.

This is the first season under offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, who has been with the Aggies since 2024. He was with the Alabama Crimson Tide before that and has seen what it takes to win a national championship, serving on the staff during the 2020 title run.

Wiggins said the offense revolves around Reed. His dual-threat skill set opens the offense up in so many ways, but his development as a passer could be what elevates Texas A&M’s ceiling in 2026.

Reed is a skilled runner and adept at avoiding sacks, and he created multiple big plays last season. However, his accuracy and decision-making are critical points of improvement.

Complete Offensive Line Overhaul

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. sets the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M’s offensive depth chart was turned upside down. Only five starters return for the 2026 season: Reed, wide receivers Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, running back Rueben Owens II and center Mark Nabou Jr. Along the offensive line, four of five starting spots will likely go to transfer portal additions.

This overhaul was necessary. Texas A&M had one of the most experienced offensive lines in college football, and the Aggies made an emphasis on bringing in more linemen with starting experience. All four potential new starters have experience starting in the SEC.

2025 Starter Offensive Snaps Before 2025 2026 Starter (Projected) Offensive Snaps Before 2026 LT Trey Zuhn III 2,375 LT Tyree Adams 544 LG Chase Bisontis 1,032 LG Coen Echols 602 C Mark Nabou Jr. 739 C Mark Nabou Jr. 1,495 RG Ar’maj Reed-Adams 1,666 RG Trovon Baugh 1,313 RT Dametrious Crownover 967 RT Wilkin Formby 984

All five projected starters were starters last season, with Adams and Echols starting for LSU, Baugh for South Carolina, and Formby for Alabama. This gives Texas A&M’s offensive line an edge even if the unit is playing together for the first time.

The focus of Texas A&M’s offense will always be on the running game. The talent up front suggests the Aggies will be able to maintain this identity, but offensive line coach Adam Cushing will have the task of making sure the team is ready for Week 1.

Elko expressed optimism in this season’s offensive line, saying that the team’s 10 linemen — five starters and five backups — are better than last season’s at the same time. The trenches have been a staple of Texas A&M's offense and defense, and both have something to prove this season.

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