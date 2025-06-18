Mike Elko Shares Injury Update on Texas A&M Running Backs
Despite injuries being an issue at running back, one of the biggest strengths of the Texas A&M Aggies' offense was their run game.
That was even after the Aggies lost one of their top backs, Rueben Owens, before the regular season even started. The former five-star suffered a Lisfranc fracture in fall camp that saw him miss all but the last two games of his sophomore season.
Now, though, as Texas A&M goes through summer workouts on its way to the start of fall camp, they have Owens back.
"Rueben Owens is back and healthy," Elko said, per TexAgs. "It's been a long road back to recovery for him. He was a trooper for us last year, going out and battling before he was back to 100 percent."
The Lisfranc fracture took the El Campo, Texas native's opportunity to break out following a promising freshman campaign. Owens had totaled 385 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries while playing in 13 games.
Last season was supposed to be his chance to continue striving to live up to his five-star billing from high school. Instead, he battled through the adversity of an injury and made it back just in time for the Aggies' final two games versus Texas and USC.
But that wasn't the last of injuries at running back for the Aggies last season. Le'Veon Moss, the man Texas A&M turned to after Owens went down with the injury, played in just nine games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
"It's great to have Le'Veon Moss back and healthy. He looks awesome," Elko said, per TexAgs. "He has done an unbelievable job of rehab to get himself in position where he's running full-speed right now."
The note on Moss running full speed is a big update for the Aggies' offense. The rising senior missed spring practice due to the injury, yet even while he missed the spring, he still looks to be on pace to be back in action for the fall.
Even with the season-ending injury coming after just nine games, Moss still managed to be voted a member of the All-SEC second team. He finished with a career-best 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to 141 yards on 10 receptions.
While the passing game received much-needed improvements through the transfer portal this offseason, the return of Moss and Owens to full health will still see the Aggies running game be a major part of the offense in 2025.