Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens Showing 'Flashes' of 5-Star Potential After Injury
While college football continues to move toward more fast-paced, passing-heavy offenses, there will always be an emphasis on running the football. Because at the end of the day, the majority of the time, the team who runs the ball better wins football games.
Much of the offseason conversation surrounding the Texas A&M offense will focus on the passing game, specifically quarterback Marcel Reed. They will still need a strong run game to create a well-balanced offense. This is where the Aggies will turn to the likes of Rueben Owens.
The former five-star prospect and a crown jewel of the Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class is still waiting to show off what made him such a highly touted prospect.
After missing all but two games last season with a Lisfranc fracture, Owens is reportedly rounding back into form. That is according to Aggies' offensive coordinator Collin Kelin.
"He's a lot closer. There are flashes of what I know he can be and what he knows he can be," Klein said. "He's still battling a little bit. I'm not worried about him at all. I expect him to be a big difference-maker."
The Lisfranc fracture robbed the El Campo, Texas, native of his opportunity to break out following a promising freshman campaign. Owens had totaled 385 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries while playing in 13 games.
As the Aggies were preparing for last season, their first under head coach Mike Elko, Owens went down with the injury during the first fall scrimmage. An injury that didn't see him make his return until the regular season finale loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Now, with Owens back in the fold for the Aggies as they head into next season. They do so with a potential running back duo, thanks to last season's breakout of Le'Veon Moss.
With Owens looking on from the sidelines, Moss led the team in rushing with 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries before seeing his season ended with an injury.