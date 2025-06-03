Texas A&M Aggies' Le'Veon Moss Left Off Top-10 Running Backs List? Here's Why
While all the talk of the Texas A&M offense this offseason has surrounded quarterback Marcel Reed and his new batch of pass-catchers. One of the biggest potential strengths of the Aggies' offense in 2025 is expected to be its ground game.
Not only because the Aggies return all five of their starting offensive line from last year, but also because they return both of their top running backs in Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens. However, despite the return of Moss and Owens, neither was included in Greg McElroy's recent rankings of the top-10 running backs in college football.
Yet, during an episode of his "Always College Football" podcast, McElroy did reveal that Moss was the closet omission from the list.
“Now, if not for the injury that he sustained against South Carolina last year,” Greg McElroy said. “Le’Veon Moss would have without one doubt whatsoever, he would have 100 percent been in our top 10. He was well on his way to rushing for over 1,000 yards. He had already, at that point, accumulated 760 and 10 touchdowns, averaged six and a half a carry in the SEC.”
Despite the season-ending injury coming nine games into his junior season, Moss still made the All-SEC second-team. He finished with a career-best 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries, in addition to 141 yards on 10 receptions.
Up until his injury, Moss was a breakout player for the Aggies offensively. Which coincidentally came about after a preseason injury to Rueben Owens, saw him miss all but two games last season.
McElroy then made it extremely clear that just because Moss isn't on his list, it doesn't mean he does not think highly of him.
“I believe Le’Veon Moss by season’s end if he looks anything like he did last year, A&M’s rushing attack has a chance to be in great shape,” McElroy said.