Mike Elko Shows Off Skills In Texas A&M Celebrity Softball Game
Is there anything that Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Mike Elko can't do?
The Aggie football team hosted a celebrity softball game at Davis Diamond in College Station Wednesday night that saw the head coach not only out and about the event but even standing in the batter's box.
Even better? The coach was able to even make contact with the ball.
Coach Elko Hit in a Run During the Game... Sort Of
During an at-bat by the Aggie coach, he smacked a chopper to shortstop, which just so happened to be occupied by his starting quarterback in Marcel Reed.
As the coach hustled the 90 feet over to first base, Reed's throw to first baseman Trey Zuhn III sailed wide and rolled over to the visiting dugout on the first base side, allowing the former A&M defensive coordinator to easily reach second and also drive in the go-ahead run in the game, providing a comedic moment for all in attendance.
Here is said moment, courtesy of KBTX's Travis Brown.
While in grade school at South Brunswick High School in South Brunswick, New Jersey, Elko played baseball, basketball, and was a quarterback for the school's football team, so his skills on the diamond may not come as a surprise to anybody, but that little bit of nostalgia must have been nice for the head coach to experience.
The Aggie head coach is set to begin his second year at the helm in College Station after a memorable first year, for both the right and the wrong reasons, starting the season 7-1 and undefeated in conference play, only to finish 8-5 and middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference, with a season-ending loss to the Texas Longhorns booting them out of the SEC Championship game picture, as well as the College Football Playoff, eventually resulting in a collapse against the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl that saw a 35-31 loss in a mirror of how the 2024 Texas A&M football season went.
Solid in the beginning, and then a slow collapse as it went on, ultimately resulting in heartbreak at the end.
But Elko and his coaching staff have definitely taken note of what went wrong in 2024, and they were very busy in making improvements to the team, especially in the wide receiver department, as they lost many pass catchers to the NFL Draft this past April.
Elko and the Aggies will see how those improvements translate to the real deal when they open up 2025 against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30.