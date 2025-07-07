Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watchlist
Texas A&M's head football coach Mike Elko has been named to the Dodd Trophy Preseason Watchlist, the Peach Bowl and Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced Monday, July 7. As he heads into his second season directing Texas A&M football, he is on alert for the 2025 Dodd Trophy.
In his first season with the Aggies, Elko led the Aggies to a 8-5 record, which seems like any other season for the Maroon and White, yet before dealing with some injuries late in the season, the Aggies were being considered as a postseason team as they were one win away from an Southeastern Conference Championship, which would've been the programs first.
Arguably the Aggies' most memorable game this season came against the LSU Tigers as both teams fought to be the last undefeated team in the SEC. The matchup was the No. 8 LSU Tigers heading to No. 14 Texas A&M at Kyle Field, for a game that would be remembered for seasons to come.
After the Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23, the Maroon and White would be on top of the SEC with a perfect 5-0 record, as every other team as lost to a fellow rival. When the 12th Man and Elko's Aggies felt on top of the world, it all came crumbling down as the Aggies lost four of their last five games of the season.
What Makes Elko Special
Normally when coaches take over a college football program, it takes a couple of years for the team to rebuild, find their composure and start winning games, except for Elko, that was not the case. After the firing of Jimbo Fisher in 2023, Aggies searched long and hard before agreeing to have Elko make his return to Aggieland, as he certainly had an above average season for his first year at a top program.
The Aggies began to fall last year when they lost star running back Le'Veon Moss to a lower leg injury that was suffered in the South Carolina game, who handed the Aggies their first conference loss of their 2025 campaign.
The Aggies came back against New Mexico State in a 38-3 win at home, securing their last win of the season before falling to Auburn, Texas and USC in consecutive games, leaving Aggie fans miserable after such a promising start.
With Elko having Marcel Reed comfortable at the starting quarterback position as well as Moss healthy again among many other players returning for the 2025 season, the Aggies are looking for a strong season under the second year of Elko, making him a prominent candidate for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year.