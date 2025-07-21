Mike Elko Calls QB Marcel Reed '100% Healthy' After Recent Oblique Strain
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is set to take the field in his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies under head coach Mike Elko.
But as the season grows closer, just a little over a month away, Reed was not seen throwing passes at the Manning Passing Academy earlier this month, and it's a little too close to the season's commencement for any surprise injuries to pop up for the team.
Luckily, it doesn't seem to be anything serious.
Elko Said Reed Didn't Throw For 'Precautionary Reasons'
As speculations arose concerning Reed's condition, Carter Karels of 247Sports was able to catch up with A&M head coach Elko, in hopes of an update on the situation.
Elko simply replied that his quarterback didn't throw for "precautionary reasons", it was "nothing serious", and that Reed was "100% healthy."
Aside from the rumors of an oblique strain affecting Reed, there were no other worries of injury for the quarterback, so it's a very small chance that the second-year A&M head coach is trying to hide anything with his statements.
Oblique strain or not, Reed is the QB1 in College Station, without question, and should be used as a workhorse in Elko and A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein's game plan in the 2025 season.
Reed will also have plenty of weapons helping him the offensive attack for the Maroon and White, with the team picking up wide receivers KC Concepcion from NC State and Mario Craver from Mississippi State to add some speed to the receiving corps, and freshman receiver Jerome Myles is also expected to make a big impact in Aggieland.
On top of that, Reed will have A&M's three most notable running backs back on the depth chart and in full health after Rueben Owens missed most of the 2024 season with a lower leg injury and Le'Veon Moss having a career year before also suffering a leg injury late in the season in the team's loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, prematurely ending his junior season.
And considering the bad luck the Aggies have had with injuries the past couple of seasons, especially at the quarterback position, some precautionary measures by the team to protect their star signal caller definitely can be understood.
Reed and the rest of the Aggie football team will open up their 2025 season with a hosting of the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on Saturday, August 30.