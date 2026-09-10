Mike Elko Takes Hilarious Shot at LSU Over SEC Controversy

The LSU Tigers have been the talk of the college football world over the last few weeks, thanks to the major scandal that has been brewing between Lane Kiffin's program and the conference.

The controversy stems from LSU attempting to add two former NFL players to its roster - Dae'Quan Weight and Zxavian Harris - both of whom were granted injunctions to play by the state of Louisiana.

Both players also, of course, spent last season with the Ole Miss Rebels under Kiffin, adding yet another layer of scrutiny to the situation. Oh, and in the midst of that, Kiffin, Louisiana lawyers, and other decision-makers continued to push the envelope and the SEC's patience.

The SEC eventually fired back, filing a federal suit against the school and Kiffin, and calling a meeting to discuss the potential expulsion of the Tigers from the conference. The Tigers then, finally, backed down and elected not to add the players to their roster - though the SEC is not done enforcing the situation.

During his weekly appearance on The Aggie Football Hour, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was asked a question by a fan for his comments surrounding the situation, and his response was just about perfect.

Elko's Hilarious Dig At LSU

Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Mike Elko sits courtside during the Men’s basketball game against the Florida Gators | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“This is a little bit like the son figuring out where the limits are until Dad comes home and raises his voice, and then the son goes, ‘I was just kidding; I didn’t mean any of that.,’" Elko said during this week's edition of The Aggie Football Hour. "I think that’s what you’re seeing. LSU will be in the SEC. LSU will be fired up when we go to Baton Rouge in a couple of weeks. All of those things are going to happen. This is just a little bit of parenting going on right now.”

Suffice it to say, Elko hit the nail right on the head.

The Tigers have been operating in an out-of-control manner for the last few weeks, and seemingly taking every opportunity they can to poke the bear that is the Southeastern Conference - not unlike a rebellious teenager who is pushing the boundaries of discipline.

The Aggies aren't scheduled to play LSU until later this month in Baton Rouge. By that time, the potential punishments for the Tigers will be handed down.

The expulsion talks from the conference seem to have subsided, but there could still be plenty of sanctions from the league as well.

And unfortunately, that means Kiffin and LSU could be out for blood. On the other hand, it could also mean the Tigers have been de-fanged.

We will find out one way or the other on September 26 at Tiger Stadium.

Until then, the Aggies will be busy with Arizona State this Saturday at Kyle Field.

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