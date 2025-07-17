Mississippi State Coach Makes Odd Comment on New Texas A&M WR
KC Concepcion was the Texas A&M Aggies' biggest addition at wide receiver this offseason, but Mario Craver is a close second.
Hailing from Birmingham, Ala., Craver showed some promise in his lone season at Mississippi State, catching 17 passes for 368 yards (21.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. What makes him truly exciting, however, is that he's only entering his sophomore season, so he still has plenty of room to improve throughout the rest of his collegiate career.
However, recent comments made by his former head coach may give some Aggies fans pause.
Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby Hints at Mario Craver's Messy Exit?
On Wednesday at SEC Media Days, Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby made a comment about Craver that could indicate a messy departure from Starkville.
"He was a guy that had the ability to make big plays and stretch the field, and between the white lines, that's who he was," Lebby said. "That's who he was in high school, and that didn't change."
Notice the phrasing there, "between the white lines." That seems to imply that Lebby didn't want to necessarily talk about Craver off the field.
After already transferring to Texas A&M, Craver was arrested in March on possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance between one to four grams. He was later released on $8,000 bond. This charge carries a third degree felony in the state of Texas.
Late last season, Lebby suspended Craver for a game against Missouri on Nov. 23, but did not disclose why. After the game, he had this to say about the receiver.
"We'll see how this week goes," Lebby said, per the Clarion Ledger. "Again, for Mario, there's expectations that we're going to operate with every single day inside our building. My hope is that Mario has a great week and comes back and shows that he's ready to be a great teammate. He had a couple of bad moments, but the hope is that he's ready to roll on Friday."
Maybe this is reading between the lines too much, but it's hard not to notice Lebby's odd phrasing of Wednesday's comments, especially with the added context.
On the other hand, Craver's former teammates seem to miss him in the locker room. Star safety Isaac Smith praised Craver's speed when asked about the receiver on Wednesday.
“I would put it up there with one of his top assets, along with being shifty and just being able to move his body and do things a lot of people can’t do,” Smith told reporters.