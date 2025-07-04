Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Preview: Early Week 5 Predictions
On Oct. 4, the Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Kyle Field for their second SEC game of the season in front of a raucous crowd.
These two teams have been fairly even since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, but the Aggies have won the past two matchups. They blew the Bulldogs out 51-10 at home in 2023, then went into Starkville and walked out with a 34-24 victory last season.
Ahead of this very maroon and white showdown, our Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff gave their very early predictions for the game.
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
It's always important to not overlook any opponent, especially in the SEC, but let's be real, the Bulldogs went winless in conference play last year for a reason. They have definitely improved this season, if for no other reason than getting starting quarterback Blake Shapen back from injury, but the Aggies have the far better team on both sides of the ball. A&M rolls for an easy win early in SEC play.
Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 16
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Aggies had no problems defeating the Bulldogs last year in Starkville, and that was with Conner Weigman still leading the way. State coming back to Kyle Field against a potential Heisman contender in Marcel Reed should do them no favors, either, especially when they were blown out 51-10 the last time they visited College Station. I expect the same result this time as well.
Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 14
Olivia Sims, Staff Writer
The Aggies have won the last two matchups against the Bulldogs, and it’s shaping to look like another victory at Kyle Field for the Maroon and White. Under the direction of Mike Elko for the second consecutive season, and the Bulldogs going 0-8 in the SEC last season, the Aggies will come out strong and secure their third win in a row against the Bulldogs. In front of 100,000 fans and playing its second SEC game at Kyle Field, Texas A&M will come out on top.
Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 17
Diego Saenz, Staff Writer
Mississippi State is always a tricky opponent for the Aggies, as evidenced by previous years. However, this game being played at Kyle Field will take away any chance for the Bulldogs to pull off the upset. I like the A&M offense to continue mixing the run and the pass in a well-balanced offense. The Aggie D-line will begin making leaps by this time of the year and I expect them to have a big day disrupting Mississippi State’s offense.
Texas A&M 31, Mississippi State 14
DJ Burton, Staff Writer
Last season’s matchup between the Aggies and the Bulldogs felt a little too close for comfort and showed the narrow margins between the teams at the top of the conference and the bottom. With a revamped defensive line and returning quarterback Blake Shapen, the Bulldogs should feel significantly better heading into this one, at least roster wise. Anytime a team heads into Kyle Field, the 12th Man will play a significant factor.
Texas A&M 24, Mississippi State 14