Multiple Texas A&M Players Still Available in Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to enter the regular season this fall with some elite talent across the roster. Mike Elko and the coaching staff made some key retentions this offseason while also adding a slew of instant contributors out of the transfer portal.

This was highlighted by the additions of players like Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton and UTSA tight end Houston Thomas on offense along with Tennessee cornerback Rickey Gibson III and San Diego State edge rusher Ryan Henderson.

However, there are still a few Texas A&M transfers -- most of whom saw little to no playing time in College Station -- that remain available in the portal, prompting the question of whether or not electing to transfer was the right decision in the first place.

5 Texas A&M Players Remain Available in Portal

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While any FBS-level starter will usually have no trouble finding a new team if they enter the portal, that's not exactly the case for thousands of other lower-tier players that are looking to find a new opportunity both athletically and academically.

Most of Texas A&M's portal departures have already landed with their new program but these five players remain available, according to 247Sports' portal database.

- Alessandro Perez, DL

- Dashawn Fillmore, Safety

- Ronnie Crosby III, RB

- Blake Buntyn, WR

- Truette Tumey, P

Perez and Filmore both did not appear in a game during their careers at Texas A&M while the other three all saw action in at least one contest.

Buntyn played in three career games including two this past season. In the win over Samford, he had one catch for 13 yards.

As for Crosby III, he also played in the Samford game, totaling just one carry for one yard in the only appearance of his college career. He spent three years in College Station, arriving in 2023 as a freshman before redshirting the season.

Tumey played in just one game as an Aggie, also being the win over Samford.

It's not surprising that some of Texas A&M's lesser-known walk-on names remain available in the portal, similar to the situation for many other programs.

Still, it's a timely reminder that the portal doesn't magically grant new opportunities for each and every athlete across the country, particularly in a major revenue sport like college football. It represents a major risk for some of these players, who have to potentially lose their spot on the roster while also packing up their things to leave without any guarantee a team will scoop them up.

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