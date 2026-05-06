How the Transfer Portal Actually Fixed Texas A&M's Biggest Weakness

After exiting the transfer portal window with the No. 3-ranked class nationally, the Aggies secured several prospects that will aid in rebuilding efforts after sending a record number of 10 athletes to the pros during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Many of those portal transfers will be utilized to fill a gaping hole that the Aggies faced after several players exhausted their collegiate eligibility. With names added to the roster that come with heavy SEC experience, Texas A&M seems to have filled that gap.

Four Offensive Line Transfers Will Fill the Shoes of Four Veterans Out of Eligibility

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing four out of five members of the offensive line due to exhausted eligibility and entrance into the draft — left tackle Trey Zuhn III, left guard Chase Bisontis, right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams and right tackle Dametrious Crownover — the Aggies had a top priority when recruiting out of the transfer portal. They needed to re-establish the offensive line that had marked such a successful 2025 season and fill it with veterans who specifically had experience in the SEC as well as talent.

That priority came to fruition with the signings of exactly four players that met the above qualifications.

Right tackle Wilkin Formby finished his second season with the Alabama Crimson Tide with over 1,070 snaps. Tyree Adams transferred out of LSU as one of the best offensive linemen in the portal and is expected to start at left tackle.

Coen Echols followed, leaving Baton Rouge for College Station as one of the top interior linemen from the class of 2024, and right guard Trovon Baugh enters his senior year with the Aggies after spending the majority of his career with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

With so much experience now added to the offensive line, head coach Mike Elko is set for another offensively explosive season as quarterback Marcel Reed returns for another year with the Aggies, set up with a potentially electric connection to Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

There is only one issue left on the table for the Aggies' offense that comes with the nature of the transfer portal: How quickly will this offensive line gel together after playing with other teams for the majority of their collegiate careers? Elko has put together all of the factors that he can control under such circumstances, but talent and experience can quickly fall apart if this line doesn't develop chemistry.

How well the four new linemen adjust remains to be seen, but it's undeniable that Elko and Co. made the best of a less-than-ideal situation when looking toward the transfer portal for opportunities to fill the gaps.

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