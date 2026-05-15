3 Recruits Who Could Commit to Texas A&M After No. 1 OT Mark Matthews

The Texas A&M Aggies are facing a critical season ahead as they look to prove that the success they found last season was not by chance, but rather because a dangerous program is being built in College Station.

For head coach Mike Elko, he has already notched significant wins under his belt before the season has even started. Continuing their dominant performance on the recruiting trail, the Aggies are building one of their best classes in five years.

With the No. 1 offensive tackle, Mark Matthews as the newest commitment in the class, what names could be next to join a loaded group in the cycle?

Joshua Dobson - CB

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Dobson is a priority target for the Aggies and is yet another five-star that Elko and his staff are looking to add to the cycle. He is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the class and a top-10 prospect in the country.

The Aggies are currently in a favorable position to land the North Carolina native, but will have to keep the LSU Tigers away from poaching him. A critical visit during the first weekend of June will be the difference-maker this summer.

Kaden Henderson - LB

Texas A&M Aggies recruiting target Kaden Henderson | Kaden Henderson (@KadenHenderson_ on X)

Henderson is a highly coveted recruit, making waves for his playmaking ability at linebacker. He ranks as the No .1 linebacker in the class, a top-25 prospect in the country, and a top-3 recruit from the state of Florida, where Matthews resides as well.

Currently, his recruitment seems fairly wide open, as there are multiple teams in the mix, but the Aggies have made Henderson a priority, and will look to impress him during his official visit the first weekend of June.

Segun Alexander - DL

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This is a fairly new addition to the Aggies recruiting chase, but primarily because Alexander was originally in the 2028 class. He has now reclassified and will be a part of the upcoming cycle, believing he is ready to take his talents to the collegiate level.

The Aggies have been a major piece throughout his early recruitment and will remain a major piece now that the timeline has been moved up a year. With the reclassification, there are still plenty of teams at play, but Segun has spoken highly of Elko and his staff, having been on campus multiple times already, which could make them favorites as he goes through summer visits.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.