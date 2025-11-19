De'Von Achane, Myles Garrett Highlight Texas A&M NFL Players In Week 11
Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season brought plenty of action to televisions across the nation, so much that we still really don't know who is "good" and who's not at this point.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in an emotional Monday night game, their first since the tragic death of defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland. Christian McCaffrey went over 100 scrimmage yards again, and the Denver Broncos continued the Kansas City Chiefs' downward spiral with a walk-off field goal from kicker Will Lutz.
As for the Texas A&M Aggies that suited up this past weekend, it was business as usual.
The Best of the Ags in Week 11
As one player continues to be a silver lining to his struggling team, another is making his case for a second career Defensive Player of the Year award, despite also being on a struggling team.
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins running back again surpassed the century mark on the ground during their 16-13 overtime win against the Washington Commanders overseas in Madrid, Spain.
Achane took 21 carries for 120 yards and caught a team-high five passes for 45 yards as kicker Riley Patterson nailed a 29-yard field goal to give the Dolphins their fourth win of the season.
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
It was simply another day at the office for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett, who notched five tackles, all going for loss, against the Baltimore Ravens.
Those five tackles included four sacks, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likely having nightmares after the game of Garrett rounding the edge and taking him down.
Despite Garrett and Mike Hall Jr. combining for five sacks on the two-time NFL MVP, the Ravens took a 23-16 win thanks to rushing touchdowns by Derrick Henry and tight end Mark Andrews.
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
The 2024 second-rounder continues his rise as one of the league's most premier linebackers, recording six tackles, including one for loss, as the Packers took down the New York Giants, 27-20, in the Meadowlands behind Jordan Love's productive day as well as Christian Watson's two-touchdown day.
Injury Report
Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Shemar Stewart was placed on injured reserve by the team last weekend with a knee injury, which will see him miss at least four games in his rookie season, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans continues to nurse a broken collarbone that he suffered last month against the Detroit Lions.