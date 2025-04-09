New Mock Draft Sends Texas A&M Aggies Star to Super Bowl Champs
While one Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher is receiving a ton of NFL Draft hype, it seems like another one is falling between the cracks.
Shemar Stewart's hype only seems to be growing by the day, especially after his monster performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. Even with his lackluster production at A&M, he's now widely seen as an early-mid first-round pick and one of the best edge rushers in this class.
In contrast, Nic Scourton, who had a team-high five sacks in his lone year at A&M, is headed in the opposite direction. Once seen as a likely first-round pick, most mocks now seem to place him in the second or even the third round.
However, some mocks still have him sneaking his way into the first round, and landing with some great teams as a result.
A to Z Sports' latest mock draft has Stewart going No. 32 overall to the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, making him the final pick of the first round.
"The Eagles are a predictable team in the first round," A to Z Sports draft analyst Tyler Forness wrote. "They love to draft in the trenches on both sides of the football and defensive end is a major need. Scourton is one of the youngest players in the class with the combination of size and athleticism you want to see at the position."
Philadelphia's defensive line was one of the best in football last season, and it showed on the biggest stage. The Eagles made life miserable for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX, sacking him six times and pressuring him almost every time he dropped back to throw.
However, they've lost a lot of talent up front this offseason. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who combined for 4.5 sacks in the Super Bowl, both signed massive contracts with other teams in free agency. Brandon Graham, who has been one of the Eagles' defensive leaders up front for over a decade, also announced his retirement after tearing his triceps twice last season, including a re-tear in the Super Bowl.
Scourton may not have the sheer athletic potential of Stewart, but he is a proven producer with 15 sacks over his past two seasons. As the Eagles look to go back-to-back, he could be a big addition up front if they take him.