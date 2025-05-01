New Texas A&M WR Poised For Bounce-Back Year?
After not having a single 600-yard receiver in 2024, the Texas A&M Aggies made it a point to upgrade their weapons around rising quarterback Marcel Reed. By far the biggest addition is former NC State wide receiver KC Concepcion, but getting the best version of him will be critical.
Concepcion had an excellent first season in 2023, both as a receiver and as a runner on gadget plays. In 2024, however, his production saw a noticeable decline. NC State being a significantly weaker team in 2024 compared to 2023 - a 6-7 record vs. a 9-4 record - undoubtedly had an impact, but it's still very much worth noting.
Now at A&M, though, Concepcion could be due for a bounce-back year, according to Bleacher Report's David Kenyon.
"KC Concepcion already has an interesting journey," Kenyon wrote. "During the 2023 season, he was a breakout star at North Carolina State. The freshman showed off his versatility with 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 320 rushing yards at 7.8 per carry and throwing a 17-yard score. All of that production made him a second-team All-ACC selection.
"But as NC State dipped from 9-4 to 6-7 last season, so did Concepcion's numbers. He reeled in 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns, managing only 36 yards (and two scores) on 19 carries. Concepcion has since transferred to Texas A&M, where he's the veteran of the receiving unit and should be Marcel Reed's top target in 2025."
The Aggies were very much a run-heavy team in 2024. Behind Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels and even Reed himself, they averaged 195.8 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the SEC.
On the other side of the coin, they only averaged 210.3 passing yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the conference. They'll definitely want to bump those numbers up in 2025, and that comes from both Reed's growth and the weapons around him.
If Concepcion can return to his 2023 form, then it would go a long way to improving the Aggies' lackluster passing attack.