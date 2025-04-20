All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' New WRs Make Strong First Impression

There wasn't much offense to be found at the Texas A&M Aggies' spring game, but some pass-catchers had a solid showing.

Jon Alfano

North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers.
North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Defense was the focal point of the Texas A&M Aggies' spring game, as Team White and Team Maroon combined for 12 sacks in the former's 19-7 victory.

However, there were a few offensive players who managed to make an impact. Namely, a pair of transfer wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who both suited up for Team Maroon.

Concepcion, a junior who transferred in from NC State, had a game-high seven receptions for 64 yards. Craver, a sophomore who transferred in from Mississippi State, had five receptions for a game-high 78 yards, including a gain of 29 yards on Team Maroon's lone touchdown drive.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

After the game, star defensive back Will Lee III, the captain of Team White, liked what he saw across the field.

“They give great competition,” Lee told reporters. “I feel like KC and Mario have grown throughout spring. They’re starting to get used to the pace of how we practice and how we play. Everybody’s just trying to get back on track from where we left off. I feel like they’re keeping up the good tempo, and they’re providing good work. Those are challenging receivers. They’re short, quick, they’re fast, and they’re smart. They’ve put in good work for the spring.”

Linebacker Taurean York, the captain of Team Maroon, echoed a similar sentiment.

"Very competitive, they love the game," York told reporters. "They're always talking to Marcel about how can they get open, how are they seeing things. So I appreciate guys like Mario and KC just being in the quarterback's ear, man. You love to see that chemistry."

Concepcion had 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns over his two years at NC State, while Craver had 17 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games at Mississippi State. Both of them are expected to be big pieces of the Aggies' offense this fall, so to see them shine in the spring game is a good sign of what's to come.

