Texas A&M Aggies' New WRs Make Strong First Impression
Defense was the focal point of the Texas A&M Aggies' spring game, as Team White and Team Maroon combined for 12 sacks in the former's 19-7 victory.
However, there were a few offensive players who managed to make an impact. Namely, a pair of transfer wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who both suited up for Team Maroon.
Concepcion, a junior who transferred in from NC State, had a game-high seven receptions for 64 yards. Craver, a sophomore who transferred in from Mississippi State, had five receptions for a game-high 78 yards, including a gain of 29 yards on Team Maroon's lone touchdown drive.
After the game, star defensive back Will Lee III, the captain of Team White, liked what he saw across the field.
“They give great competition,” Lee told reporters. “I feel like KC and Mario have grown throughout spring. They’re starting to get used to the pace of how we practice and how we play. Everybody’s just trying to get back on track from where we left off. I feel like they’re keeping up the good tempo, and they’re providing good work. Those are challenging receivers. They’re short, quick, they’re fast, and they’re smart. They’ve put in good work for the spring.”
Linebacker Taurean York, the captain of Team Maroon, echoed a similar sentiment.
"Very competitive, they love the game," York told reporters. "They're always talking to Marcel about how can they get open, how are they seeing things. So I appreciate guys like Mario and KC just being in the quarterback's ear, man. You love to see that chemistry."
Concepcion had 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns over his two years at NC State, while Craver had 17 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games at Mississippi State. Both of them are expected to be big pieces of the Aggies' offense this fall, so to see them shine in the spring game is a good sign of what's to come.