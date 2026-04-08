NFL Draft Analyst Needlessly Slams Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

The Texas A&M Aggies are underway with their spring practices, looking to learn more about their roster after losing a number of talented players to the NFL Draft, including wide receiver KC Concepcion.

When Marcus Whitman, an NFL Draft analyst known as 'That Franchise Guy' on YouTube, was going over the film for Concepcion, he took to X to call out the Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed for his play, and it wasn't his second time to do so this offseason.

For Reed, who returned to College Station, while trying to prepare for the upcoming season, is facing unnecessary scrutiny for his lay last season, despite turning in one of the better performances around the country.

Numbers Don't Lie

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reed led the Aggies to their best season in program history and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. His performance on the season wasn't the best in the country, but it did earn him recognition in the Heisman race over halfway into the year, putting together a string of impressive stat lines.

He finished the season with 3,169 yards, ranking 25th in the country and surpassing other prolific names around the league, such as Arch Manning and John Mateer. His 25 passing touchdowns were tied for the 19th highest number, and his QBR rating of 75.6 was the 22nd best on the season.

"2nd time this Draft Cycle that I've felt the need to come on this app and complain about how truly terrible this Texas A&M Quarterback is." Whitman posted on X.

2nd time this Draft Cycle that I've felt the need to come on this app and complain about how truly terrible this Texas A&M Quarterback is. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) March 31, 2026

Whitman was specifically talking about the first half of the South Carolina game, one of the craziest comebacks in college football. Reed was an abysmal 6 for 19 with 141 yards and found themselves trailing by 27-points entering halftime. Not mentioned, though, was his performance after halftime, throwing for 298 yards and completing 16 of 20 passes en route to the comeback.

It's easy to be bogged down by the season Reed was plagued by a turnover problem, throwing 12 interceptions, which ranked 121st in the country. However, other numbers suggested Reed could have had an even better season if he had a little more help from his receiving core. He finished with 26 drops, which tied for the ninth most last season, and were 10 percent of his throws on target, according to PFF.

Reed wasn't the best quarterback in the country, and while there were struggles in certain areas during the year, he did what no other quarterback in the program's history had done: take them to the CFP. Returning with another year under his belt, Reed has the chance to show the critics just how good he can be.