This Easily Forgotten About Player Might Be Texas A&M's 'Hidden Gem' on Offense

The Texas A&M Aggies will have a largely new-look wide receiver group in 2026.

That comes, in large part, thanks to the departure of KC Concepcion to the NFL and the addition of Isaiah Horton in the transfer portal. But it also consists of various pieces around Horton and star wideout Mario Craver, including Terry Bussey, second-year redshirt Jerome Myles, and freshmen Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, among others.

However, according to Bleacher Report, there is one player who could emerge among the rest as the 'hidden gem' of the Aggies offense.

Third-year standout, Ashton Bethel-Roman.

Bethel-Roman could be Craver's 'sidekick'

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"With Concepcion off to the NFL, though, Craver needs a sidekick. It's easy to forget about Ashton Bethel-Roman, but the 6'0", 185-pound freshman had a terrific first year in College Station. He was one of the most productive first-year players in the nation," Bleacher Report wrote. "He isn't talked about nearly enough, but he's a breakout candidate. Reed is going to be much better another year into the system, and Bethel-Roman has the opportunity to grow into a star right along with him."

Bethel-Roman, of course, exploded onto the scene in 2025, with 24 catches for 503 yards - both of which were third on the team. He also finished second on the team with five touchdown catches, ahead of Craver, and had a team-best 20.96 yards per catch last season.

Perhaps even more intriguing, however, is that Bethel-Roman did not emerge as a playmaker until halfway through the season. In fact, the vast majority of this production - 19 catches for 471 yards and all five touchdowns worth - came over the final seven games of the season.

For those doing the math at home, that comes out to almost 22 yards per catch and .7 touchowns per game.

In other words, beginning at the midway point of October, he was an explosive play waiting to happen.

That could prove to be the case once again in 2026 as well, with Bethel-Roman looking as if he is the favorite to land the starting Z receiver role in Holman Wiggins' new offense, and creating an extremely dynamic trio alongside Horton and Craver in the process.

And that trio, combined with all of the young, talented depth behind them, Bethel-Roman believes he could help spearhead one of the best receiver rooms in the country.

“We have real dogs, people who understand the game of football more than just being good at it, but we understand the game," Bethel-Roman said at the start of spring football. We know ball knowledge and stuff like that. I feel like we could be No. 1, like the best in the nation.”

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