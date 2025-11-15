South Carolina Coach Boasts About Big Early Lead Over Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in an early hole, being dominated by the South Carolina before halftime, 30-3 at home. It was less than an ideal half for the Aggies, with nothing going their way, and in fact, getting in their own way at times as well.
Shane Beamer, the head coach of the Gamecocks, did not hold back during his interview with ESPN after his team's dominant first quarter. Despite only having three wins on the season, he was confident in the Gamecocks, as if they were the No. 3-ranked team in the country, instead of the Aggies.
With vitriol in his breath for the Aggies, after a dominant win last season, he felt eerily confident in his team having a repeat performance against the Aggies, as they are displaying in the first half of the contest.
First Half Woes
The game has not gone the way anyone predicted for the Aggies, struggling to find any sort of rhythm on offense, and the defense struggling to get off the field on third-down situations. The Gamecocks, with nothing to lose, are playing as loose as can be, finding explosive plays on offense, and defense, en route to their dominant lead over the Aggies.
"Just making plays ... We're not surpised," Beamer said to ESPN after the first quarter. "We beat this team by 24 points last year ... Our guys didn't come in here just to compete."
The Gamecocks have made plays, including scoring on offense and defense. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers unleashed a throw for a 50-yard completion on a post route to Vandrevius Jacobs for a 50-yard touchdown, and two possesions late, Nick Barrett would pick up a fumble for a 19-yard scoop n' score to extend the Gamecocks lead.
Marcel Reed is getting no help from his surrounding cast, as his receivers currently have four drops and his offensive line is struggling in pass protection, allowing two sacks and one quarterback hurry in the contest. Finding a way to avenge their loss from last season, and remain unbeaten this year, will be looming over College Station the rest of the game.
For the Aggies, this is one of their worst halves of football this season, and have only trailed once at halftime this year, when they traveled to Baton Rouge last month.
With plenty of game left to be played, and comments from Beamer on his team's dominant performance in the first quarter, they will need to be fired up coming out of halftime to get back in this one.