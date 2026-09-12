No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies receive their first big test of the 2026 season when they host Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils out of the Big 12.

Both teams come into the game after securing blowouts in their respective season openers, Texas A&M shutting out Missouri State 50-0, and Arizona State manhandling Morgan State 70-0.

A slow first half last week held Texas A&M from potentially handing out the same sort of beatdown that Arizona State gave to their opposition, but the defense was steady from start to finish and once the offense got going in the second half, it was smooth sailing from then on.

Round 2: Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham after the game against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils finished 8-5 in 2025, earning a trip to the Sun Bowl where they fell to Duke in a close, high-scoring matchup.

The season before, Dillingham’s squad was one of the 12 teams fighting for a national championship before being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Texas Longhorns.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM, the first early game of the year for Texas A&M, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Kyle Field.

Follow along below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total Arizona State 7 3 10 20 Texas A&M 7 10 7 24

Live Updates

Texas A&M wins the opening coin toss and elects to defer. Arizona State receives the opening kick.

1st Quarter

The Aggies allow a 16-yard rush to Kyson Brown for the first down, but only give up eight yards in the next three plays, and the Sun Devils punt it away.

change of possession

A four-yard rush by Rueben Owens, a drop by Ashton Bethel-Roman, and a small scramble by Marcel Reed are all that make up the Aggies' opening possession, and they punt it away.

change of possession

A 19-yard completion by Cutter Boley on third down is erased by an illegal substitution penalty on Arizona State, and they are unable to convert on the ensuing 3rd & 13, and they punt it away for the second straight drive.

change of possession

An incompletion by Marcel Reed forces another punt, but Cory Butler Jr. muffs the return and TK Norman recovers it to put A&M at Arizona State's eight-yard line, and Rueben Owens punches it in easily to put Texas A&M on the board first.

Aggies 7, Sun Devils 0

change of possession

Another conversion by Arizona State is brought back by an illegal formation penalty, but Marco Jones lines up in the neutral zone on the next play, giving Arizona State a first down in the red zone, and Cutter Boley floats a pass caught by Reed Harris for the touchdown.

Aggies 7, Sun Devils 7

2nd Quarter

Texas A&M's offense comes alive after a very quiet first quarter, including a 19-yard run by Marcel Reed and a 4th & 2 conversion on a run by Terry Bussey, culminating in a four-yard touchdown pass from Reed to Isaiah Horton.

Aggies 14, Sun Devils 7

change of possession

Arizona State responds accordingly with a 35-yard pass play from Boley to Harris, and ends with a 30-yard field goal to cut the A&M lead to four.

Aggies 14, Sun Devils 10

change of possession

Mario Craver catches a pass in the backfield and is blown up for a loss of five. Reed's pass to Jamarion Morrow is nowhere near the line to gain and the Aggies punt it away.

David Olano sinks a field goal before halftime to give the Aggies a seven-point lead.

Aggies 17, Sun Devils 10

3rd Quarter

Marcel Reed opens the second half with his first interception of the season.

change of possession

Arizona State takes advantage and puts a field goal through to shrink A&M's lead to four.

Aggies 17, Sun Devils 13

change of possession

Texas A&M responds with Marcel Reed dropping a pass right in the hands of Isaiah Horton for the second time today, and the Aggies lead by 11.

Aggies 24, Sun Devils 13

change of possession

Another strong response as Boley finds Reed Harris flying past Dalton Brooks for a 58-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection on the day.

Aggies 24, Sun Devils 20

change of possession

Marcel Reed is sacked on third down, and the Aggies punt it away.

change of possession

Arizona State stalls and Boley is sacked on third down by Marco Jones, and the Sun Devils punt.

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