Texas A&M vs. Arizona State Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

Texas A&M’s first real test of the 2026 season has arrived as the Aggies get set to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field on Saturday.

That’s not meant as any disrespect toward Missouri State, but a 50-0 demolition of the Bears didn’t exactly tell us everything we needed to know about Mike Elko’s team. Texas A&M’s defense was downright dominant, while the offense took a little longer to get going than anyone would have liked. But there’s only so much that can be taken away from a contest like that when the talent gap is so large. Arizona State should provide a considerably better measuring stick.

The Sun Devils certainly have enough offensive firepower to make things interesting. Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley takes over at quarterback for Kenny Dillingham and is surrounded by a talented group of receivers led by Omarion Miller. In other words, Arizona State’s offense is capable of putting pressure on an Aggies defense that barely had to break a sweat in Week 1.

Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, that defense is also the biggest reason Texas A&M should win this game.

Texas A&M’s Defense Should Set the Tone

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Tamarion Watkins (25) reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s one thing that can be counted on with this Aggies team, it’s that Elko’s defense is going to come to play.

Texas A&M allowed just 67 yards and four first downs against Missouri State while forcing two turnovers in the shutout victory. Yes, it was just Missouri State. The Bears aren’t exactly going to be confused with Ohio State anytime soon, but holding any Division I offense to 67 yards is an absurd level of domination.

Arizona State will provide a much different challenge. Boley and Miller are capable of creating problems that make opposing defenses sweat, and Dillingham has proven himself to be one of the better offensive minds in college football. This should be the first time Texas A&M’s defense is forced to deal with genuine adversity.

On the other hand, the Aggies simply have too much talent and ability on that side of the ball for Arizona State to consistently win that matchup.

Aggies’ Offense Has a Chance to Take a Step Forward

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves Marcel Reed and the offense.

Texas A&M eventually cruised to 50 points in Week 1, but it wasn’t quite as easy as the final score suggests. The Aggies scored a touchdown on their opening possession before coming away empty on each of their next three drives, with Elko later acknowledging that some early nerves along the offensive line and within the unit as a whole created the slog at the beginning of the game.

Luckily for the home side, Arizona State’s defense presents a much more forgiving matchup than its offense does. Reed doesn’t need to throw for 400 yards or suddenly transform into Johnny Manziel for the Aggies to have success. No, all he needs to do is settle into the game, distribute the ball to a talented collection of weapons and avoid the sort of mistakes that would give the Sun Devils extra opportunities against a Texas A&M defense that shouldn’t need much help.

Establishing the run would make that job considerably easier. Arizona State’s defensive depth, particularly up front, remains one of the biggest questions entering the contest, and the Aggies have multiple ways to test it between Reuben Owens and Reed himself. If Texas A&M can consistently move the chains on the ground and force the Sun Devils to deal with that physicality for four quarters, the talent gap between these two teams should become increasingly difficult to hide.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Aggies are going to run away with this thing from the opening kick. Arizona State is talented enough and Dillingham is creative enough for the Sun Devils to make things uncomfortable early, especially if Texas A&M’s offense takes another quarter or two to fully settle in.

Eventually, though, the Aggies should be able to lean on their superior talent on both sides of the ball, wear Arizona State down and turn what could be a competitive start into a relatively comfortable victory.

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