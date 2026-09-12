One Number Could Tell Us Everything About Texas A&M vs. Arizona State

Texas A&M is a sizable favorite over Arizona State in the pair's Week 2 matchup, but point spreads don't always account for chemistry issues that can arise during a program's first Power 4 test.

The Aggies are clearly an impressive football team. A 50-0 win over any FBS team is a notable achievement.

Against Missouri State last week, though, there was an issue that, if not fixed, can doom Texas A&M against more than just the Sun Devils this week.

Eight Flags is Not Sustainable for Texas A&M This Season

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were eight flags against the Bears last week at Kyle Field. Within the friendly confines of their home field, the Aggies played a sloppy game.

Sure, there were no repercussions then. It'd be foolish for Mike Elko to think this is sustainable, though.

In the second quarter, there was a particularly egregious stretch when center Mark Nabou and left tackle Tyree Adams were called for holding. Nabou also had a false start call earlier in the game. This wasn't just an offensive line issue, though.

Transfer receiver Isaiah Horton was also called for offensive pass interference. Quarterback Marcel Reed couldn't get the ball off in time and was called for a delay of game.

These were mostly first half mistakes. It was the first time playing in front of a capacity crowd in over seven months for these players.

Penalties are a more troubling sign than anything else, though. Even back-to-back sacks on Reed during one first quarter drive.

Texas A&M Had Penalty Issues in 2025 and 2024

It'd be a lot easier to reconcile with the sloppy Week 1 performance if it wasn't an Elko-era trend.

The Aggies have had issues with penalties over the past two seasons. In 2024, TAMU ranked No. 114 out of 134 FBS teams at the time. Elko's first-year squad had 64.7 penalty yards per game.

In 2025, the Aggies were ranked No. 122 of 136, with 60.7 penalty yards per game on 7.2 flags per game. Texas A&M improved as the season went on, but seem to be back to square one here in 2026.

This year's schedule is significantly tougher. The Aggies can't beat themselves when there are plenty of teams, particularly in November, that are fully capable of handing them a loss without excessive penalties.

We'll see how Elko handles this issue. It may keep ASU in the game far longer than the oddsmakers suggest if it goes unchecked.

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