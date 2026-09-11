No. 10 Texas A&M vs. Arizona State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies cruised to a week one win, shutting out the Missouri State Bears to set the tone for the new look roster in the 2026 season.

Now, the test grows tougher for head coach Mike Elko as the Aggies will welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils to College Station for the first big test of the season.

Here is how to watch the Aggies as they square off against the Sun Devils from the Big 12.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arizona State

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks onto the field during a time-out in the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 (0-0 in Big 12)

Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 (0-0 in Big 12) What: Second game of the season for both teams

Second game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ABC

ABC Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Sun Devils would finish the 2025 season with an 8-4 record, and would finish just outside of the Big 12 championship picture with two conference losses.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Sun Devils would finish the 2025 season with an 8-4 record, and would finish just outside of the Big 12 championship picture with two conference losses. Series History: This will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Aggies winning the lone matchup from 2015.

Meet the Coaches

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham calls a play against Texas during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State: Dillingham enters year four at the helm for the Sun Devils, returning the program to relevance. He has a 23-17 record, including one College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 20-7 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

Matchup Odds Via Draft Kings

Spread: Texas A&M -14.5 (-105), Arizona State +14.5 (-115)

Texas A&M -14.5 (-105), Arizona State +14.5 (-115) Over/Under: 50.5 (0 -110, O -110)

Injury Report

The Aggies will not report an injury report unless they are facing a conference opponent. With no injuries from the previous game, everyone who played is expected to be available.

All eyes will be on Daymion Sanford, who suited up for week one but did not get in as he works back from a spring injury.

What to Know About the Sun Devils

The Sun Devils, much like the Aggies, are coming off a dominant week one performance where they thrashed Morgan State, 70-7. The offense had plenty of question marks entering the year, especially after losing Sam Leavitt to the transfer portal and Jordyn Tyson to the NFL.

Dillingham brought in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley to lead the offense, while Marquis Gillis will lead the backfield, replacing Raleek Brown, who transferred to the Texas Longhorns. The offense was humming in week one, but the opposition was weak, not providing a true test.

Boley had an interception problem with the Wildcats, and the Aggies should look to take advantage of that in the matchup.

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