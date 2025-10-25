No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs No. 20 LSU Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score: Concepcion Puts A&M Ahead 14-7
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has brought in a new era of Texas A&M football and has the opportunity to potentially put the nail in one of his former bosses’ coffins.
The Aggies are smoking hot and have posted an impressive 7-0 record, something the team has not seen since the 1994 season under legendary coach RC Slocum, where the team posted a 10-0-1 mark and peaked at No. 6 on the AP Poll. On Saturday, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies have a chance to beat the No. 20 LSU Tigers in Death Valley for the first time in over 30 years.
With the lights on at Tiger Stadium, the Aggies will have a tall task ahead of them.
Fightin’ Farmers visit the Bayou Bengals
After the Tigers faced their second loss of the season, LSU fans began calling for head coach Brian Kelly’s job. On Saturday night, coach Mike Elko has the chance to put his former head coach’s career on ice. When the pair was at Notre Dame, Elko served as the defensive coordinator.
”I just really appreciated the way he (Kelly) handled the psychology of the sport, and you can certainly look at the results he's had over his career; he's been extremely successful,” Elko said. “He's always been a big-time head coach."
Anytime a team heads into Death Valley, it will be a tough task, something the Aggies have been anticipating all week.
“Obviously a big opportunity, a big stage, a chance to go down to Baton Rouge for what will be a very big game and a hostile environment,” Elko said on Monday. ”Another opportunity for this program to take a step forward. We're looking forward to the challenge and are excited.”
LSU has had one of the most impressive home-field advantages in all of college football, proven to make an impact on opponents week in and week out. Texas A&M has historically struggled at Tiger Stadium, but has every intention of making history in 2025.
"I think when we went down there in '21, it was obviously a much more competitive game from a physical standpoint.,” Elko said. “That's the gap that we've tried to close as a program. Obviously, the series has been very balanced since I've been here in 2018. Someone's gonna crack through at some point on the road, and Saturday's an opportunity for us to be the team that does it."
As Saturday night’s events unfold, follow along below for live updates.
Box Score
1
2
3
4
Total
Texas A&M Aggies
14
14
LSU Tigers
7
7
Live Updates
LSU Set to receive the opening kick.
First Quarter:
Tigers take over on their own 25. Running back Harlem Berry picks up 16 yards to move LSU to its 43. Cashius Howell sacks quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on second and 10. Aggies force a punt.
Change of possession
Aggies take over on their own 32. Marcel Reed finds KC Concepcion for a gain of 13. Theo Melin-Ohrstrom picks up 11 on a Reed pass. Reed reaches the end zone on a 41-yard scramble. PAT is good.
Texas A&M 7, LSU 0
Change of possession
LSU takes over on its own 26. Berry combines for 11 yards on back-to-back runs. Nussmeier finds wide receiver Barion Brown for a gain of 11 and a first down. Nussmeier pass complete to tight end Trey'Dez Green for a first down, followed by a completion to Aaron Anderson for another chunk gain. PI call puts LSU on the A&M 19. Green puts the Tigers inside the 5 on a slant. Green finishes the drive with a five-yard touchdown reception. PAT is good.
Texas A&M 7, LSU 7
Change of possession
Aggies start on their own 25. Running back Jamarion Morrow picks up 11 on first down. Concepcion gains 17 to move the Aggies across the 50. Reed scrambles for 14 yards. Reed finds Terry Bussey to move the Aggies into red zone. Reed finds Concepcion for a 15-yard touchdown. PAT is good.
Change of Possession
Texas A&M 14, LSU 7
LSU Takes over on its own 25. Nussmeier finds Anderson for a gain of 14. Howell finds Nussmeier once again for a sack.