No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Live Game Updates: Aggies Trail After First Quarter
Game five and conference game number two for the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies has them again hosting at Kyle Field, this time against Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Aggies are currently 4-0 on the season, winning against the Auburn Tigers in a 16-10 affair last week, one where the team committed 13 penalties for 119 yards, yet the team's stellar defense is what kept them in the lead, and eventually what allowed them to take the win last week after Taurean York and Dayon Hayes came up big with sacks on Jackson Arnold late in the game.
The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season last week in a tough 41-34 overtime contest against the Tennessee Volunteers.
All-Time Series Tied at Nine
This game will serve as the 19th meetup between the Aggies and Bulldogs, with each team holding nine wins over the other, with the Aggies leading the series seven wins to six since joining the SEC in 2012.
Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver will look to do what he's been doing for the Aggies as he competes against his former school for the first time, securing five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in last year's matchup against the Aggies.
Now, he's on the other sideline, and it will be interesting to see what he's capable in a more personal matchup as the Aggies look to stay undefeated Saturday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Kyle Field.
Follow below for live updates as the game goes along.
Live Game Updates
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Bulldogs
3
No. 6 Aggies
0
Texas A&M wins the coin toss and defers to the second. Mississippi State will receive the opening kick.
First Quarter
After a 13-yard gain by running back Fluff Bothwell, Daymion Sanford comes up big with a sack on the next play, and on third down, Cashius Howell scores a sack himself, forcing the Bulldogs to punt.
change of possession
A 20-yard gain by Le'Veon Moss is called back due to a hold by Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and a 13-yard reception by KC Concepcion is bumped back five yards due to an illegal substitution call, but a combined 15 yards on runs by Marcel Reed and Moss give the Aggies a first down. Three straight incompletions from Reed force the Aggies to punt.
change of possession
Bothwell carries the Bulldogs into the red zone, and the up-tempo offense gets all the way down to the one-yard line, but a false start and an incomplete pass forces a Kyle Ferrie field goal attempt, which goes through.
Bulldogs 3, Aggies 0
change of possession
A deep ball from Marcel Reed to Mario Craver goes incomplete, and the Aggies go three-and-out.
change of possession
Daymion Sanford comes up with another tackle for loss, and the Aggies force a three-and-out of their own.
Second Quarter
Marcel Reed is short on a third down run but is victim of a late hit out of bounds and are given a free first down. Terry Bussey is later hit in stride for a 13-yard first down, and Rueben Owens shows his prowess in the ground game, and even tight end Nate Boerkircher takes a handoff for a three-yard gain and a first down. On the Bulldog one-yard line, the Aggies go for it, but Rueben Owens is stopped short, and the Aggies turn it over on downs.