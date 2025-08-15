Marcel Reed Predicts Big Season for New Texas A&M WR
In order for the Texas A&M Aggies to reach their full potential this season, they need their passing attack to be far better than it was last year, when they finished 13th in the SEC with just 210.3 passing yards per game.
Of course, that involves starting quarterback Marcel Reed taking the next step, but also the receivers around him. The Aggies didn't really have much in the way of reliable wideout last season - no one on the team reached 40 receptions or 600 receiving yards - but thanks to some additions via the transfer portal, that should be a problem of the past.
In fact, Reed believes one of those new transfer receivers in particular has a big season in store.
KC Concepcion Poised for Strong Texas A&M Debut?
Reed made an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter on Thursday night, and when asked which of his new teammates he was most excited to see in action, he quickly responded with NC State transfer wideout KC Concepcion.
“Kevin Concepcion,” Reed said. “I just mentioned him earlier, but you know, he’s one of our top receivers. You know, he has a history of being a really good receiver and I’m really excited to play beside him this year – get him the ball and get him some yards.”
Concepcion had a very strong freshman season in 2023 with 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning him ACC Rookie of the Year honors. He took a step back in 2024, however, catching 53 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns. Now, he'll look to bounce back in his first season wearing maroon and white.
Concepcion apparently wasn't always sold on Reed and the Aggies. However, once he made his visit to A&M - his last of the transfer cycle - and got to work with Reed up close, he became a believer.
"I'm not going to lie, coming here I didn't know Marcel and I was hearing that Marcel wasn't really a good passer. But when I came up on the visit here he surprised me on the first day," Concepcion said last month. "Like this is the same kid that everyone said couldn't throw the ball? And then ever since I came down here, we've just been working, getting together our connection and it's just been honestly perfect."
The Charlotte, N.C. native will make his Aggies debut in the regular season opener against UTSA on Aug. 30.