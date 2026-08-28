One National Narrative About Texas A&M That‘s Completely Wrong

Early-season lists continue to be released, including coaches' poll, conference finish, and even bowl game predictions.

Here’s where the chatter really should begin. It is with the quarterbacks lists and where Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed should fall in the SEC.

All the preseason predictions about where each quarterback in the conference should be so far haven't given enough respect to Reed, who led his team on an 11-game winning streak last year.

It’s time to forget the end of the season, when Reed threw some interceptions that contributed to the losses. Well, that was last year, and there is a new season for everything. This could very well be the year Reed takes the next step and silences the critics.

Marcel Reed Has Been Written Off by Some

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All offseason, there have been too many foolish people who have written off what Reed did for the Aggies last year as a Heisman-caliber candidate with plenty of Heisman-like highlights.

Don’t forget what he did up in South Bend with a miraculous comeback to lead Texas A&M to a 41-40 win against Notre Dame. Look what Reed did to LSU and their fanbase with a commanding 49-25 victory at Tiger Stadium, where fans headed for the exits in the third quarter, and it was an A&M fan takeover. There was also the remarkable 31-30 comeback win that occurred in the second half of the South Carolina game.

No one gives Reed his credit for what he did to lead the Maroon and White to where it was at the end of the year. The Aggies hadn’t played that good of football in a minute.

Yes, there were two interceptions against the Hurricanes and the Longhorns, but that was only two bad games out of his 13 performances.

His numbers were exponentially better from Year 1 to Year 2 to Year 3. He’s only learned and grown from his mistakes and has even acknowledged it during the offseason.

“It's been talked about, and I know it; it's obvious,” Reed said. “I want to go up in passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, definitely yards and completion percentage.”

Case For Reed’s Upward Trajectory

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lots of grades have been handed out to multiple quarterbacks ahead of Week 1 of the college football season.

One of the major grades has been where SEC quarterbacks stand and where they fall on the list of best quarterbacks. No one has had Reed on the top of that list. Who has been at the top of those lists?

It has been the quarterback down the road for Texas, Arch Manning. Another one was the quarterback up in Oxford for Ole Miss, Trinidad Chambliss. It has also been Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Other names thrown in the mix have also been LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, Oklahoma’s quarterback John Mateer, and even South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Each has a case on why they could all be the most elite in the conference, but not many eyes have been considering Reed to be in the Top 3, Top 5, and even Top 8.

Here’s why he should be at least in the upper echelon.

Look at his numbers. Reed appeared in at least 12 games along with Manning, Chambliss, Stockton, Mateer, and Sellers. He finished with 25 touchdowns, more than Stockton, Chambliss, Mateer, and Sellers.

Now consider his rushing numbers: he logged 493 yards with six touchdowns. He finished with more than Stockton, Manning, Mateer, and Sellers. Reed's mobility is off the charts, and it isn’t getting the recognition it deserves.

The Nashville native, according to Luke Evangelist, also finished in the top 3 in passing yards, rushing yards, total yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and QBR.

All of that combined should give others an idea of what Reed is capable of and why the narrative about him should change.

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