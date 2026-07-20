Projecting Texas A&M Football's First AP Poll Ranking of 2026

As the 2026-27 college football season approaches, one of the biggest storylines surrounding Texas A&M is where the Aggies will land in the first Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Following an impressive 11-2 campaign that ended with the program's first-ever playoff berth and a top-10 finish in the AP Poll, expectations have risen significantly in College Station.

Generally, preseason rankings are often based on returning production, recruiting success, coaching stability, and schedule strength. In this regard, Texas A&M, though it lost several key players, appears well-positioned to open the season among the top 10 in the nation after retaining the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, as well as a firm foundation of coaches.

What used to be a conversation about "Will Texas A&M be ranked?" has now turned into a conversation about "Will Texas A&M be ranked top 10?" Though the official ranking is unknown, the 12th Man can rejoice in the fact that its school will begin the season as one of the best and most anticipated schools in the country.

Why Texas A&M Should Be Ranked No. 9

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reasonable projection places the Aggies between No. 8 and No. 12 in the first AP Poll set to release mid-August, with No. 9 appearing to be the most likely landing spot. Several preseason outlets, most notably CBS Sports, have already placed Texas A&M in that range, showing just how confident the world has become in the Aggies entering the new season.

The Aggies' returning talent, another highly rated recruiting class, and the continued development of head coach Mike Elko's system are major reasons for optimism. The Aggies are expected to host one of the SEC's strongest defensive units, capable of returning the ball to the explosive and terrifying offense. If star quarterback Marcel Reed, as well as his offensive unit, takes another step forward in efficiency and consistency, Texas A&M could quickly justify a top-10 ranking.

The main worry for Texas A&M is the strength of schedule amidst the new 9-conference-game rule for Power 4 schools in a season. The Aggies will undoubtedly face several ranked opponents and will need to prove their worth in the top-10 in order to hold on to that record through the season.

No matter how efficient or disappointing Texas A&M's season is, the college football realm keeps spinning, and the SEC continues to be the deepest and most difficult conference in the country.

Ultimately, projecting the Aggies at No. 9 in the first AP Poll respects last season's accomplishments, as well as acknowledging the gauntlet of a schedule that lies ahead.

The potential and ceiling of this team is still untapped; expectations are high, and the national media views Texas A&M as one of the country's strongest teams entering the season.

Come September, the focus will shift from projections to performance, as the Aggies attempt to transform every bit of the preseason optimism into SEC and National Championship contention.

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